Acceldata Receives Continued Industry Accolades for Innovation and Leadership in Data Observability

Recognition as Leader by Multiple Industry Analysts and Prestigious Awards Underscore Company’s Ongoing Commitment to Leadership and Excellence in Data Observability

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, is proud to announce its continued recognition for groundbreaking solutions and industry leadership. Recent accolades from top industry analyst firms and prestigious awards underscore Acceldata's commitment to driving innovation and setting the standard in data observability.

“We are deeply honored by these acknowledgements from esteemed analysts and organizations,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. “These awards affirm our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering advanced solutions that help enterprises improve complex data operations. We remain committed to enhancing the most comprehensive data observability platform that defines this rapidly growing sector.”

Industry Recognition

Award Wins

As data volume surges across industries, Acceldata’s comprehensive, all-in-one enterprise data observability solution has proven as a critical driver of success for leading organizations and household brands worldwide. With the introduction of industry-first AI capabilities earlier this year, the company has solidified its position as a leader in data management by equipping teams with the most innovative technology for building and operating best-in-class data products.

“Acceldata has deep capabilities across the entire spectrum of data observability, encompassing pipeline management, data quality and reliability, as well as cost governance. They stand out with their commitment to continuously invest in next-generation technologies and expand their capabilities for AI and LLM pipelines. This is evident through their recent acquisition of the AI observability platform Bewgle,” says Vishal Gupta, Partner, Everest Group. “Moreover, Acceldata has built a diverse partnership ecosystem through strategic alliances with hyperscalers, cloud data platforms, software vendors, and system integrators, which has allowed them to provide tailored go-to-market strategies to their mutual enterprise clients. All this has propelled Acceldata to its position of Leader in Everest Group’s Data Observability Technology Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures.