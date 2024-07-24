Workera Strengthens Leadership Team and Unveils New Skills Technology Features for the Enterprise

New Executive Leaders Join Workera to Bolster Product Innovation and Go-to-Market Initiatives to Meet Demand for AI Agent-Powered Skills Technology As Summer Features are Released

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workera, the leading AI agent-powered skills technology platform, is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. Saumya Jain has joined as the company's Head of Product, and Mike Stevens steps in as the Chief Sales Officer. These strategic hires are set to bolster Workera's AI agent-powered skills verification technology to its global roster of clients, including Accenture, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, and the U.S. Air Force, among others.

"The pace of technology is moving rapidly, and having granular, verified skill data is giving enterprises a significant advantage," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera. "We are thrilled to welcome Saumya Jain and Mike Stevens to Workera. Saumya's innovative product experience and Mike's sales leadership are invaluable. They will help us continue delivering exceptional value across our enterprise customers and partners, further strengthening our position as a category leader in the skills technology market."

Jain brings extensive product experience to Workera from modern workplace companies like 15Five and Pluralsight. With her product leadership background, Saumya will drive innovation at Workera, enhancing AI agent-powered solutions and developing advanced skills intelligence applications. Her leadership will be crucial in advancing Workera's mission to future-fit workforces and help organizations stay ahead in the evolving technology landscape.

Stevens is an industry veteran with extensive experience as a sales leader, most recently at learning solution and AI companies, Forethought and Affinity.co. Specializing in building high-performing go-to-market teams, Stevens will be pivotal in driving Workera’s mission to future-fit workforces with precise, AI-driven skills data, enhancing customer engagement and accelerating growth.

These executive hires come at an exciting time as Workera releases new features for enhanced skill visualization tools for enterprise leaders and individuals, including Skills Galaxy and My People Snapshot . As well as introducing new technical domains, benchmarking capabilities, and the free skills assessment.

New Skills Visualization, Benchmarking & New Skills Domains Available

Workera’s new Skill Galaxy is your ultimate tool to navigate the skills landscape within your organization. This first-of-its-kind intuitive skills map helps you quickly understand your organization's skills fingerprint and use it as a starting point for improvement. Skills Galaxy enables teams to zoom out to see the big picture or zoom in to find and fix specific skill gaps within an easy-to-use interface. Powered by verified skills data from each learner, Skill Galaxy offers a detailed, interactive view of your skills.

Workera also announced an update to its comprehensive skills library with the addition of new Signature Skill Domains. These enhancements include Problem Solving Techniques, Machine Learning, MLOps Culture, Communicating about AI, Cybersecurity, and Amazon Web Services Foundations. These expansions broaden our industry-best coverage of essential skill areas, empowering customers to stay ahead in these fast-evolving areas.

With Workera’s enhanced My People Snapshot, admins can effortlessly explore specific skill areas and gain actionable insights. Now, leaders can quickly identify their organization's experts, those needing to verify skills, and top improvers, along with automated nudges to boost engagement and celebrate growth within their team. Additionally, Workera has enhanced its benchmarking capabilities, offering organizations a clearer view of their internal and external standings through continuously updated score distributions.

The latest summer-released features follow on the heels of Workera’s new free skills assessment offering. Now, anyone can assess and verify their skills across some of the most competitive, in-demand, and rapidly evolving domains. Previously exclusive to enterprise customers and government organizations, Workera skills assessments are available for the most sought-after AI domains in the enterprise: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Digital Literacy, ChatGPT, Generative AI, Communicating about AI, Business Analytics, Data Decision-Making, Probability & Statistics, Prompt Engineering, Data Science Processes, Diffusion Models, and MLOps.

To learn more about Workera, read the accompanying blog from our CEO, Kian Katanforoosh, here .

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera leverages AI-powered agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge LLMs for the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company’s exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at www.workera.ai .