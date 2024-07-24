NextNav to Present at Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (“PNT”) and 3D geolocation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mariam Sorond, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates, will participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. NextNav will present at 8:15am ET and participate in one-on-one meetings on August 13, 2024.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

