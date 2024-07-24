Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Fall in June

Slowdown Led by Lull in New Corporate Debt and Equity Issuance

NORWALK, Conn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for June 2024. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a slowdown in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.



North American corporate requests totaled 6,561 in June, which is down 10.9% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 8.6%. The monthly volume decline was driven by a 20.5% decrease in request volume for U.S. corporate equity, a 15.1% decrease in request volume for U.S. corporate debt and a 6.5% decrease in volume for Canadian corporate securities. Request volumes for short-term certificates of deposit (-2.9%) and longer-term certificates of deposit (-4.2%) also slowed in June.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 5.0% versus May totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 8.5%. New York led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 217 new CUSIP requests in June, followed by Texas (133) and California (96).

“After generally strong volumes for the first five months of the year, June brings us a slowdown in CUSIP request volumes across both corporate and municipal asset classes,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Notably, we see double-digit declines in request volumes in U.S. corporate equity and debt, and a slowdown across both short- and longer-term certificates of deposit, which could be a signal of a change in the economic cycle.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 6.5% in June and international debt CUSIP requests fell 15.5%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 3.4% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 111.4%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for June, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through June 2024:



Asset Class



2024 YTD



2023 YTD



YOY Change





International Debt





2,955

1,398

111.4

%

Long-Term Municipal Notes



295 201 46.8 %

U.S. Corporate Debt



12,685 10,185 24.5 %

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity



3,057 2,496 22.5 %

Private Placement Securities



1,983 1,649 20.3 %

U.S. Corporate Equity



5,713 4,760 20.0 %

Syndicated Loans



1,332 1,169 13.9 %

Municipal Bonds



4,747 4,419 7.4 %

Short-Term Municipal Notes



529 519 1.9 %

International Equity



739 765 -3.4 %

CDs > 1-year Maturity



4,268 4,610 -7.4 %

CDs < 1-year Maturity



5,045 6,083 -17.1 %



