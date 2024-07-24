Fly-E Group, Inc. to Launch Three New Electric Motorcycle Models

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories, today announced the upcoming launch of three new electric motorcycle models. These models, the DP, EK PRO, and DT, are scheduled for official unveiling and launch in New York at the end of October 2024.







The DP model is designed for riders seeking high performance, offering exceptional speed and efficiency. The EK PRO model combines technology with a sleek design, providing an enhanced riding experience for electric motorcycle enthusiasts. The DT model is built for adventure, featuring robust specifications for off-road terrains to ensure durability and powerful performance.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, remarked, "We are incredibly excited to unveil our three new products. These are not just motorcycles; they represent lifestyle choices for modern users wanting to express their personality. Our team is dedicated to innovation, investing substantial time and resources into their design and R&D. Our goal is to create high-performance electric motorcycles with distinctive designs and premium features. Whether it's the DP and EK PRO or the off-road DT model, our team is committed to upholding the highest industry standards throughout the design and testing processes. We believe these new models will bring fresh energy to the market and provide significant value to our customers."

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

