Stop For Kids’ AI-Enabled Stop Sign Cameras Expand Nationwide to Keep Pedestrians Safe

First-of-its-kind Solution Improves Driver Behavior, Effectively Reducing Violations and Pedestrian Accidents

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop For Kids , the first company to help municipalities enforce stop sign compliance while improving driver behavior using AI-powered cameras, today announced that its patented Road Safety-as-a-Service (RSaaS) is now available nationwide to any municipality seeking to improve the standard of traffic safety in their community.



Every year, approximately one–quarter of traffic fatalities and about one–half of all traffic injuries in the United States are attributed to intersections. To help mitigate this and contribute to the Vision Zero initiative, Stop For Kids provides automated detection of traffic violations with high-resolution cameras equipped with patented AI technology that tracks vehicle behavior at stop signs, verifies license plates, manages the mailing of warning or violation letters, and offers an easily accessible online portal for payment and disputes. The compact, all-weather cameras operate 24/7, delivering precise results in residential areas without disruptive flash or radar technologies. This turnkey solution enhances smart city initiatives and is an offender-funded model, with no cost to municipalities or taxpayers.

Following successful pilot programs in New York, including the Village of Saddle Rock where Stop For Kids reduced stop sign infractions by over 82% within 90 days, the first-of-its-kind RSaaS is now available to municipalities across the country who seek to keep pedestrians and drivers in their residential communities and school zones safe.

“Unfortunately, I experienced firsthand the impact of a driver running a stop sign when someone struck my wife and children near our home,” said Kamran Barelli, co-founder of Stop For Kids. “We were fortunate that my family survived, and it became my mission to support the strategy of Vision Zero and ensure no family goes through what we did. Stop For Kids was designed to help prevent these accidents by increasing driver awareness of stop signs. Our technology supports features that foster an adaptable approach that not only enhances compliance with traffic laws but also helps build trust and cooperation within the community, setting Stop For Kids apart from traditional punitive traffic enforcement systems.”

Stop For Kids offers a range of features that foster a community-focused approach to modifying driving behavior. These include warning letters instead of immediate violation notices to educate the driver, and leniency for first-time offenders. The implementation of these features is ultimately at the discretion of each municipality, allowing for tailored enforcement policies that best meet local needs.

“We are proud to be the first municipality in the world to utilize machine learning technology to monitor stop signs,” said Dr. Dan Levy, Mayor of Saddle Rock, NY. “Stop For Kids has proven to transform driver behavior in areas with heavy foot traffic, protecting our village’s children and pedestrians while also serving as an educational tool for better driving practices."

Stop For Kids is now available to any municipality in the United States seeking to elevate the standard of traffic safety in their community. For more information or to get started with Stop For Kids, visit stopforkids.com/gov .

About Stop For Kids

Stop For Kids was founded by brothers Kamran and Kiyan Barelli after a stop sign violation turned into a life threatening incident involving Kamran’s wife and children. The company’s mission is to keep pedestrians in residential communities and school zones safe by improving driver behavior with the power of AI. The company offers an innovative Road Safety-as-a-Service (RSaaS) for municipalities to enforce stop sign violations at their discretion, using high-resolution cameras equipped with patented AI technology. If the AI detects that a car did not obey the sign, it will issue the municipality-guided warnings or citations to violators, helping to reduce traffic accidents and improve road safety. Connect with Stop For Kids on LinkedIn , and for more information visit stopforkids.com/gov .