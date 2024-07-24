Redotpay Strengthens KYC/AML Screening with LSEG's World-Check Intelligence

Hong Kong, China, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redotpay, a rapidly growing crypto payment company, is pleased to announce that it is enhancing its Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti Money Laundering (“AML”) screening capabilities through the integration of LSEG's leading World-Check Intelligence platform.



Redotpay is revolutionising the way we transact and interact with financial services. With a mission to simplify and streamline payments, Redotpay offers secure and efficient payment solutions to individuals and businesses across the globe. By deploying LSEG’s compliance intelligence solution, Redotpay aims to further strengthen its KYC/AML processes, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and mitigating the risks associated with financial transactions.

LSEG's World-Check Intelligence is a comprehensive database that provides access to extensive risk intelligence, including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and heightened-risk individuals and entities. By leveraging this powerful tool, Redotpay will fortify its KYC/AML screening procedures, enabling faster and more accurate identification of potential risks and enhancing overall customer due diligence.

"We are thrilled to integrate LSEG’s World-Check Intelligence into our KYC/AML screening processes," said Michael Gao, CEO & Co-founder of Redotpay. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security. By harnessing the power of LSEG's renowned risk intelligence, we can improve our customer’s onboarding experience and ensure the integrity of our payment ecosystem."

“Integrating our World-Check One platform into Redotpay’s KYC/AML processes confirms our dedication to providing top-tier compliance solutions. This enhancement will enable Redotpay to speed up onboarding, elevate their due diligence and screening and ensure robust regulatory compliance,” said Michael Meadon, Director, Asia Pacific, Risk Intelligence, LSEG.

About Redotpay

RedotPay is a fast-growing crypto payment company based in Hong Kong. Our mission is to enable crypto users to use cryptocurrencies in daily transactions like fiat currencies, reduce overall transaction costs through blockchain technology, help the unbanked gain access to financial services, and promote greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity.

Website: www.redotpay.com



X: twitter.com/RedotPay



Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purpose only and is not intended to constitute legal, financial, investment or any other form of professional advice. RedotPay assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in this publication. The information contained in this publication is provided on an “as is” basis and RedotPay makes no representation or warranty, whether expressed or implied, in relation to it and its use. The information is provided with no guarantees of completeness, accuracy, usefulness or timeliness. Readers should seek professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters dealt with in this publication.

Trevor Cheng trevor at redotpay.com