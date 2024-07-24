Emergent BioSolutions Launches Opioid Emergency Preparedness ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ Public Education Campaign Starring Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith

New video and radio segments raise awareness of a potentially life-saving, three-step method that anyone can use to respond in a suspected opioid poisoning



GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced the launch of a new opioid emergency awareness public education campaign to prepare people across the country to help save a life with the ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ method. Sponsored by Emergent and created in partnership with SAFE Project, a national nonprofit combating substance use, overdoses and addiction, the campaign stars Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, in a series of public awareness video and radio segments. The effort supports Emergent’s national Ready to Rescue initiative, which breaks down the stigma associated with accidental opioid poisonings and informs Americans on the availability and use of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to help save a life.

Naloxone, the active ingredient in NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is a medication designed to rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid poisoning and is the standard of care for opioid overdose reversal. It is available over the counter and can be accessed at leading pharmacies and grocery stores nationwide, as well as online retailers.

“More than 100,000 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2023, and a majority were caused by opioids and synthetic opioids like fentanyl,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president and products business head at Emergent. “These individuals are loved ones, friends, community members, colleagues, neighbors, children. The tragic rate of fatal opioid emergencies is why we continue to educate the public on preparedness and increase widespread awareness around ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ – three important steps that are critical when responding to an opioid emergency.”

“Through our Ready to Rescue initiative I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many people who want to step up and help in an opioid emergency; they just need the information and tools to do so,” said Emmitt Smith. “Most opioid-related deaths are preventable, and by raising awareness of the ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ method, more people will be prepared to help save a life in an opioid emergency. Together, we can make a safer world for our children and future generations.”

Emergent partnered with SAFE Project – an organization founded by Sandy Winnefeld, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary – when they lost their son to an accidental overdose. SAFE Project provides tools and resources and other support to educate the public on the importance of overcoming the stigma relating to overdoses, as well as to encourage the distribution and use of naloxone.

“We are proud partners for this campaign and thrilled with Emergent’s willingness to sponsor this educational initiative,” said Jeff Horwitz, CEO of SAFE Project. “SAFE Project is committed to saving lives from overdoses and, like Emmitt, we appreciate that it takes solid teamwork to make a difference. Collective action is essential to fighting stigma, overcoming overdoses and saving lives. Working together, we can all be Ready to Rescue!”

Learn more about the Ready to Rescue campaign and how to perform the ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ method in an opioid emergency at www.readytorescue.com.

Emmitt Smith is a paid spokesperson for Emergent.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

About SAFE Project

SAFE Project is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to overcoming the addiction epidemic in the United States. Established in 2017 by Admiral James and Mary Winnefeld after the tragic loss of their 19-year-old son Jonathan due to an opioid overdose, SAFE Project aims to save lives impacted by substance use and mental health challenges through overdose prevention and response, education on stigma, and development of prevention and recovery programs. SAFE Project also provides tailored guidance and training within its four key initiatives: SAFE Campuses, SAFE Communities, SAFE Workplaces, and SAFE Veterans. To learn more, please visit safeproject.us .

