Sylogist Announces Details of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released before market open on August 8, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 8, 2024. Bill Wood, Sylogist’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist’s Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company’s recent financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-844-763-8274

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZCvzfxKV

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website.

Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid
Sylogist is also pleased to announce that Paradigm Capital lnc. will replace BMO Nesbitt Burns as its broker under its ongoing normal course issuer bid effective today. On November 17, 2023, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) had accepted its Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) in place effective November 21, 2023. The NCIB will continue on its existing terms and will terminate on the earlier of: (i) November 20, 2024; or (ii) when permitted purchases thereunder are completed. Sylogist may otherwise elect to terminate the NCIB at any time.

About Sylogist (TSX: SYZ)
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, CFO
Sylogist Ltd.

Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com


