Posture Corrector Market Size to hit $2.15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

The Posture Corrector Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.24 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Acorn International, Upright, Aspen Medical Products, LLC, Vissco Next, BackJoy, Swedish Posture, Ottobock, BoldFit, Hempvana, KT Tape, VIBO Care, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, FUYERLI, Marakym, IntelliSkin, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Dr. Ortho

Burlingame, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Posture Corrector Market is projected to grow from USD 1.24 billion in 2024 to USD 2.15 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Rising health consciousness is a major driver convincing more users to adopt posture correctors. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about maintaining a good posture. Poor posture can lead to back pain, neck pain and other health issues in the long run. With rising health awareness, people want to proactively take measures to maintain correct posture. Posture correctors are seen as an easy and non-invasive solution to enhance posture.



Market Dynamics:

The posture corrector market is driven by the increasing prevalence of postural deviations among the global population. Sedentary lifestyle and excessive usage of smartphones and laptops have significantly increased the incidents of back pain, neck pain, and spinal issues among young adults as well as elderly people. Furthermore, rising health awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a proper spine alignment is also contributing to the growth of the posture corrector market. However, higher costs of posture correctors and limited medical reimbursements in some countries may restrain the market growth.

Market Trends:

Rising adoption of posture correctors among elderly population: With growing geriatric population worldwide, the risk of developing musculoskeletal problems has increased significantly. Posture correctors help in correcting spinal alignment and relieves back pain among elderly people.

Introduction of posture corrector shirts and straps: Major companies are introducing innovative posture solutions such as posture corrector shirts and straps that can be worn under regular clothes. This has increased convenience of usage and further driven the sales of posture correctors.

Posture Corrector Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.24 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $2.15 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age Group, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Prevalence of Back Pain and Spine Disorders



• Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players Restraints & Challenges • Availability of Alternative Therapeutic Options



• High Costs Associated with Posture Correctors

Market Opportunities:

Sitting support devices segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global posture corrector market over the forecast period. Rising number of office employees and increasing extended hours of sitting are major factors promoting adoption of sitting support devices in corporate and business environments. Various advancements in features such as adjustable width and breathable fabrics are further driving their popularity.

The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Wide availability of posture correctors and other supporting products across various e-commerce platforms along with attractive discounts and offers are boosting this segment. Additionally, convenience of online shopping from homes along with doorstep delivery services have made it preferable among consumers looking for posture correction solutions.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global posture corrector market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising health consciousness among individuals and growing adoption of ergonomic working postures.

On the basis of product type, sitting support devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to significant usage in corporate offices.

On the basis of distribution channel, online segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to wide availability of various brands and offerings along with lucrative discounts provided by e-commerce retailers.

On the basis of end user, kids segment is expected to hold the major share in the market. This is because improper sitting postures can affect spine development and cause long-term issues in kids.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing awareness regarding posture-related issues and innovative offerings from established companies in the region.

Some of the prominent players operating in the posture corrector market include ViboCare, Upright, I&Y BUY and Others. These companies are focusing on product innovation and expansion of their distribution channels to strengthen market presence.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, KT Tape, one of the leaders in drug-free pain relief products, announced its latest product: KTHealth+ AIM. KTHealth+ AIM is a once-a-day drink mix designed to help improve the body's healthy inflammatory response to the aches and pains associated with physical exertion.

In May 2022, Hempvana launched a new product, Straight 8, that provides an easy and comfortable way to correct poor posture.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

Sitting Support Devices

Kinesiology Tape

Posture Braces

Lumbar Support Belts

Others



By Age Group:

Adults

Geriatric

Others (Kids, etc.)



By Sales Channel:

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Others (Specialty Stores, etc.)



By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



