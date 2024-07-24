Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Southern earned $5,166,000 or $1.14 per share, compared with $5,701,000 or $1.25 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Earnings were lower due to continued net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion.”

As of June 30, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.459 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the first six months totaling $1.072 billion and $1.205 billion, respectively, on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,922,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $11,000 for the first six months of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $3,000 for the first six months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were .08% on June 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was .71% and 0.86% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.34% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 12.63% for the first six months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.25%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 17 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)              
  June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,057   $ 71,620  
Federal funds sold   253     1,468  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   160,288     169,740  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   65,052     61,600  
Loans held-for-sale   1,550     169  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,922 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023   1,060,052     1,024,720  
Premises and equipment, net   21,919     23,114  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,801     22,472  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   129     147  
Other assets   30,145     26,323  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,458,668   $ 1,414,795  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 212,871   $ 226,178  
Interest bearing   992,434     931,793  
Total deposits   1,205,305     1,157,971  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   883     1,738  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   18,804     15,703  
Other borrowings   96,900     106,900  
Subordinated debentures   34,687     34,653  
Total liabilities   1,356,579     1,316,965  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,564,904 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		   11,408     11,330  
Additional paid-in capital   12,973     13,126  
Retained earnings   93,595     89,808  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,887 )   (16,434 )
Total shareholders’ equity   102,089     97,830  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,458,668   $ 1,414,795  



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 15,838   $ 13,163   $ 31,304   $ 25,016  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   1,058     950     2,317     1,574  
Securities:                        
Taxable   1,565     1,561     3,048     3,088  
Tax-exempt   296     317     595     646  
Total interest income   18,757     15,991     37,264     30,324  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   7,269     4,972     14,088     8,739  
Other   1,503     1,158     3,130     1,870  
Total interest expense   8,772     6,130     17,218     10,609  
Net interest income   9,985     9,861     20,046     19,715  
Provision for credit losses   236     650     236     925  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,749     9,211     19,810     18,790  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   407     433     831     826  
Trust fees   659     591     1,300     1,158  
Net gains on loan sales   141     55     237     115  
Earnings on life insurance assets   165     153     329     299  
ATM and debit card fee income   467     473     891     887  
Other   200     226     432     447  
Total non-interest income   2,039     1,931     4,020     3,732  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,330     4,685     10,626     9,395  
Occupancy, net   497     481     996     968  
Equipment   409     337     833     659  
Professional and outside services   459     557     1,045     1,030  
Software maintenance   598     552     1,190     1,071  
ATM expenses   210     200     399     407  
Printing, postage, and supplies   128     120     289     221  
Telecommunication expenses   78     89     165     180  
Other   1,036     889     1,988     1,656  
Total non-interest expense   8,745     7,910     17,531     15,587  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,043     3,232     6,299     6,935  
Federal income tax provision   555     536     1,133     1,234  
NET INCOME $ 2,488   $ 2,696   $ 5,166   $ 5,701  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.55   $ 0.59   $ 1.14   $ 1.25  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.55     0.59     1.14     1.25  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.15     0.14     0.30     0.28   

CONTACT: John H. Castle, Chairman
(517) 279-5500

