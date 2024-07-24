Intetics Unveils New Insights on Corp-to-Corp (C2C) Hiring Model in Forbes Technology Council Article

NAPLES, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., a leading global technology company, has published a critical analysis of the Corporation-to-Corporation (C2C) employment model, assessing its current relevance, benefits, and operational efficiency. The article, authored by Intetics CEO and President Boris Kontsevoi, is featured on the Forbes Technology Council platform.



The article "Is C2C Dying? A Critical Look at Corporation-to-Corporation Benefits" explores the challenges businesses face in maintaining IT expertise and engineering capabilities amid rising costs and increasing demand for skilled tech professionals. It discusses how C2C partnerships can help organizations optimize operations and control costs by accessing specialized technical skills.

"In today's IT ecosystem, the significance of maintaining tech expertise and engineering capabilities cannot be overstated. C2C partnerships provide businesses with the flexibility to access specialized skills and services without the long-term financial commitment associated with direct hiring," said Boris Kontsevoi.

The analysis highlights several advantages of C2C arrangements:

Cost Savings : C2C contracts help businesses reduce expenses related to benefits, taxes, and overhead associated with full-time staff.

: C2C contracts help businesses reduce expenses related to benefits, taxes, and overhead associated with full-time staff. Flexibility : Companies can bring in specialized skills for specific projects, enhancing their ability to respond to dynamic market needs.

: Companies can bring in specialized skills for specific projects, enhancing their ability to respond to dynamic market needs. Risk Mitigation : The burden of workplace issues and compliance with labor laws shifts to the contractor, reducing the client's legal and administrative risks.

: The burden of workplace issues and compliance with labor laws shifts to the contractor, reducing the client's legal and administrative risks. Access to Expertise : C2C partnerships provide immediate access to highly specialized professionals, avoiding the costs and delays of training direct hires.

: C2C partnerships provide immediate access to highly specialized professionals, avoiding the costs and delays of training direct hires. Growth Opportunities : This model allows contractors to expand their services and innovate, fostering an entrepreneurial environment.

: This model allows contractors to expand their services and innovate, fostering an entrepreneurial environment. Quality of Service: Enhanced collaboration and specialization lead to improved service quality compared to traditional hiring.

The article also emphasizes the importance of effective onboarding, clear communication, and navigating the legal landscape to fully capitalize on the potential of C2C partnerships.

For more in-depth insights, read the full article on the Intetics website .

About Intetics Inc. Intetics Inc. is a global technology company specializing in custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions. With over 30 years of experience, Intetics helps businesses transform their operations through innovative technology and expert services.

