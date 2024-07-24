Formation 01 by Samuel Ross Wins Platinum in A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Awards
Avant-Garde Faucet Design Recognized for Pushing Boundaries in Materials, Forms, and ColorsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced Samuel Ross as a winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category for his exceptional work, Formation 01. This avant-garde bathroom faucet design has been recognized for its striking angles, bold colors, and innovative use of materials, challenging traditional expectations and pushing the boundaries of form and function.
Formation 01 showcases the significance of the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award for the industry and its customers. The design aligns with current trends in the sanitary ware sector, which emphasize unique aesthetics, advanced materials, and improved functionality. By receiving this recognition, Formation 01 demonstrates its relevance to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers and highlights the importance of innovation in driving the industry forward.
What sets Formation 01 apart is its dynamic gesture combined with advanced engineering, reimagining a familiar object as a functional sculpture in Kohler's dynamic Neolast composite material. The faucet's striking angles and bold Haptic Orange color defy traditional expectations, while a 3D-printed internal waterway accomplishes a unique sheet flow effect. An embossed cast iron escutcheon plate pays homage to Kohler's history of material innovation, celebrating the collaboration between Samuel Ross and Kohler.
The recognition of Formation 01 by the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award serves as motivation for Samuel Ross and the Kohler team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration of avant-garde designs, advanced materials, and pioneering technologies within the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the sanitary ware industry.
Formation 01 was designed through a collaboration between Samuel Ross, SR_A, and Kohler Co.
Kohler's mission is to contribute to a higher level of gracious living for those who are touched by their products and services. The company has led the way in the sanitary ware industry by staying true to its values of design, well-being, innovation, inclusion, and sustainability. Samuel Ross, based in the United States, collaborated with Kohler to create Formation 01, bringing his avant-garde artistic approach to the project while honoring Kohler's 150-year legacy of innovation and craftsmanship.
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate remarkable innovation, technical proficiency, and societal impact within the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, and technological integration. The Platinum A' Design Award celebrates designs that shape industry trends, advance the boundaries of art and technology, and contribute to the enhancement of quality of life.
