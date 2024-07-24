Mobile Video Optimization Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.44 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR
Multi-level Optimization Technologies Offering Huge Proposition Mobile Video Optimization Service Providers: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile video optimization market is valued at US$ 720.5 million in 2024, according to the recently updated study compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Proliferation of service providers offering mobile video optimization solutions is attributed to increasing demand for on-demand video. In addition, there are increasing partnerships between content developers and service providers to offer improved user experience with operational efficiency.
Burgeoning viewership of mobile videos is creating a fertile ground for providers of video optimization services. Significant part of the global population is using mobile devices to watch videos, which is painting an optimistic picture for providers of mobile video optimization services for optimizing user experience. There is growing focus of service providers on millennials as they prefer watching short-form content and skip spending hours reviewing lengthy content. Increasing traffic is compelling mobile video optimization service providers to improve viewing quality and reduce buffering issues.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global mobile video optimization market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.44 billion by 2034. Sales of mobile video optimization systems in South Korea are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034. The market in Japan is analyzed to advance at 8.6% CAGR through 2034.
North America is projected to capture 24.6% of the global market share by 2034-end. Global demand for mobile video optimization solutions for use in small & medium enterprises is calculated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach a value of US$ 1.05 billion by the end of 2034. Service providers are approximated to hold 56% share of the global market by 2034-end.
“Rising volume of mobile video content over various video streaming sites along with competition ensuing among creators to reach a larger audience base is driving demand for mobile video optimization solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Well-developed Network Infrastructure in United States
Demand for mobile video optimization services in the United States is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a market value of US$ 162 million by the end of 2034. Well-developed network infrastructure in the country and high use of tablets and smartphones are widening the application scope of mobile video optimization services. These services are ensuring better visibility, improved user experience, better visibility, and cost-effectiveness in bandwidth.
Regional Analysis
The United States is estimated to occupy a share of 45.6% of the North American market by 2034. The country has a well-developed network infrastructure with the widespread use of tablets and smartphones. Optimized videos lead to increased engagement and generate more opportunities for new creators. These optimized videos provide information to customers and ensure their engagement dynamically.
Key Market Players
Some of the leading mobile video optimization service providers are Nokia Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Virtual Graffiti, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Qwilt, Vantrix Corporation, Citrix Systems, inc., Openwave Mobility Inc., Ericsson, and Flash Networks Limited.
Competitive Analysis
Key players in the mobile video optimization certification industry are responding to both organic and inorganic strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their business and profit share in this market.
Cisco is one of the leading providers of mobile video optimization solutions. It offers collaborative tools in real-time and true form for producing, reviewing, and editing content, helping customers generate more profits through increased user engagement.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mobile video optimization market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (source optimization, network optimization, client or device optimization), enterprise size (small & medium enterprises, larger enterprises), and end user (content providers, service providers, network infrastructure providers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
