Global Leather And Allied Products Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leather and allied products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $389.75 billion in 2023 to $424.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disposable income and living standards, rise in foreign direct investments, strong economic growth in emerging markets and technology developments.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The leather and allied products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $592.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for online shopping, the growing domestic and international tourism, increasing penetration of social media, rise in motorcycle sales and growing demand for sportswear and performance wear.

Growth Driver Of The Leather And Allied Products Market

The rising demand for footwear is driving the growth of the leather and allied products market. Footwear encompasses items designed to be worn on the feet, including shoes, boots, and various outer coverings for the human foot. Leather is widely used in the footwear industry due to its long-lasting quality, comfort, and stylish appeal. With the expanding need for leather footwear, the widespread acceptance of leather footwear goods, and the desire for stylish, fancy, and comfortable footwear is increased.

Leather And Allied Products Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the leather and allied products market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering SA, Hermès International S.A., Nike Inc., Adidas AG, VHSP Pty Ltd., Rimowa Cz Spol. S R. O, Change Yixing Leather Co Ltd., Tapestry, Inc., Australia Pty Ltd., ASICS Corporation, Zdzblo Galanteria Skorzana Sp. z oo sp. k.

Major companies operating in the leather and allied products market are innovating new concept shoes, to increase their profitability in the market. Concept shoes are footwear that is designed to showcase new and innovative ideas, concepts, and designs.

Leather And Allied Products Market Segments:

1) By Type: Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags and Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags and Other Goods, Leather Tanning

2) By Leather Type: Full- Grain Leather, Top-Grain Leather, Split Leather, Bonded Leather

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Automotive, Furniture, Consumer Goods

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the leather and allied products market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the leather and allied products market. The regions covered in the leather and allied products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Leather And Allied Products Market Definition

Leather and allied products refer to a class of products that transform hides into leather by curing or tanning them, then creating finished goods out of the leather. The leather is made from material made from animal skin that has been tanned, hair removed, and made smooth and flexible. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastic purses or wallets are examples of leather substitute products included in this market.

