Royal One by Kris Lin Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards
Kris Lin's Exceptional Private Club House Design, Royal One, Awarded Platinum Honor in Prestigious A' Interior Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Awards has recently announced Kris Lin as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work, "Royal One." This private club house design has been awarded the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition within the interior design industry. The A' Interior Design Awards celebrate innovative and outstanding designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.
Royal One's recognition in the A' Interior Design Awards holds significance not only for Kris Lin but also for the broader interior design community. This award highlights the design's alignment with current industry trends and its potential to inspire future innovations. By showcasing the practical benefits and unique features of Royal One, the A' Design Awards emphasize the value of forward-thinking design in enhancing user experiences and advancing industry standards.
Kris Lin's Royal One stands out for its masterful blend of functionality and aesthetics. The four-story private club house features a thoughtfully designed layout that balances personal indulgence with social interaction. From the wine cellar and teppanyaki restaurant to the audio-visual entertainment room and bedrooms, each space has been meticulously crafted to cater to the owner's passions while fostering a sense of harmony and communication. The incorporation of circular design elements, inspired by the Chinese philosophical concept of "unity of heaven and humanity," adds a layer of emotional resonance to the overall design.
The Platinum recognition in the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Kris Lin's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, driving further exploration of unique design concepts that prioritize user experience and emotional connection. As Royal One sets a new standard for private club house design, it motivates Kris Lin's team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their upcoming endeavors.
Interested parties may learn more about Royal One and its designers at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161059
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a passion for creating exceptional spaces that blend functionality and aesthetics, Kris Lin has become a respected figure in the interior design industry.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design is a leading firm in China, offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. With a strong commitment to exceptional design presentation and a philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation," the company has established itself as a trusted partner for a wide range of clients.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design, originally established in Taipei, has been operating in Shanghai for over a decade. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to both general customers and renowned international enterprises and developers. With a design tenet of looking at the world with open and generous eyes to bring new and creative ideas, Kris Lin International Design aims to attract more elite talent to strengthen its position in the industry.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a highly esteemed recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are recognized. Winning the Platinum A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights a design's potential to shape industry trends and contribute to the betterment of society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide.
https://interiordesignsawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here