Geely Galaxy E8 by Geely Design Wins Platinum in A' Automobile Industry Awards
Geely Design's Innovative Electric Vehicle Recognized for Excellence in Automobile Design by Prestigious International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geely Design has been announced as a winner of the esteemed Platinum A' Design Award in the Automobile Industry Awards for their exceptional work, the Geely Galaxy E8 electric vehicle. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of design and the automotive industry, celebrating innovation, aesthetics, and functionality.
The Geely Galaxy E8's recognition with the Platinum A' Design Award highlights its significance to the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market and its potential to shape industry standards. This achievement demonstrates Geely Design's commitment to creating vehicles that not only meet the needs of customers but also push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of design, technology, and sustainability.
The Geely Galaxy E8 stands out for its sleek and refined exterior, reminiscent of a poised tiger ready to pounce. The luminous front face, achieved through patented micro-hole laser engraving technology, creates an even light distribution without revealing the base color. The interior boasts an immersive 8K widescreen spanning 45 inches and AI-powered interactive features, offering a convenient and engaging user experience.
This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as motivation for Geely Design to continue pursuing innovation and excellence in their future projects. The Geely Galaxy E8's success may inspire further exploration of integrating classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard for electric vehicles in the C-segment market.
The Geely Galaxy E8 was designed by a talented team at Geely Design, including Zheng Chen, Zi Ye, Jun Lu, Chuanxi He, Haibo Hu, Rong Ma, and Boqing Wu, under the guidance of Geely Automobile Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Geely Galaxy E8 at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=156962
About Geely Design
Established in 2013, Geely Design is a pioneering design hub within Geely Auto Group, based in China. The studio continuously delivers innovative designs and services for various automotive brands affiliated with the Group, enhancing industrial value through their expertise. Geely Design's team of skilled professionals is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of automotive design and creating vehicles that combine aesthetic appeal, functionality, and sustainability.
About Geely Auto Group Co., Ltd
Geely Auto Group, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, is devoted to the design, development, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components. Guided by the principles of "user-oriented design, innovation, and excellence," Geely Auto Group strives to exceed expectations in mobility experiences. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to evolving into a competitive and esteemed Chinese automotive brand, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, artistic skill, and technical proficiency in the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, integration of technology, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, environmental impact, and safety measures. The Platinum A' Design Award celebrates designs that significantly contribute to the advancement of the automotive industry and inspire future trends.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary car designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://cardesignaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 031 497 2900
email us here