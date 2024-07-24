Gastric Cancer Market Updates 2024 : to Reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2031 : Emerging Therapies and Strategic Analysis

Gastric Cancer Market - Infographics - AMR

The gastric cancer market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Gastric Cancer Market," The gastric cancer market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031, fueled by innovative treatment advancements and strategic industry initiatives. A newly published report offers an in-depth analysis of emerging therapies and the strategic dynamics reshaping the future of gastric cancer care.

As gastric cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide, significant efforts in research and development have led to groundbreaking therapeutic advancements. New targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and personalized medicine approaches are transforming patient outcomes and setting new standards in gastric cancer treatment.

By treatment type, the chemotherapy segment captured nearly half of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Conversely, the targeted therapy segment is projected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. The report also examines the immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery segments.

By drug class outlook, the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the HER2 antagonists, VEGFR2 antagonists, and other segments.

By distribution channel, the specialty and retail pharmacies segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is anticipated to retain its leading position by 2031. This segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period. Additionally, the report evaluates the hospital pharmacies and other segments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on disease type, the adenocarcinoma sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the gastric cancer market forecast period

Based on treatment type, the chemotherapy sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the targeted therapy sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on drug class outlook, the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on route of administration, the oral sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on distribution channel, the specialty & retail pharmacies sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest gastric cancer market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gastric cancer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gastric cancer market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the gastric cancer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gastric cancer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Samsung Bioepis

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

