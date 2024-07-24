Meland Club by Li Xiang Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards
Innovative Indoor Playground Design Recognized for Excellence in A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award has announced Meland Club, an exceptional indoor playground designed by Li Xiang, as the recipient of the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award. This highly respected award recognizes the most outstanding and innovative designs within the interior design industry, celebrating creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Meland Club holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. This recognition not only highlights the exceptional design capabilities of Li Xiang and her team at X+Living but also sets new standards for indoor playground design. The award-winning project showcases how innovative design can enhance the user experience, create immersive environments, and contribute to the overall advancement of the interior design field.
Meland Club stands out as a remarkable indoor playground design that seamlessly integrates architectural aesthetics, mechanical elements, and artistic decoration. The design team skillfully deconstructed the rigid structures of mechanical motion and recreated dynamic rhythmic beauty through condensed static beauty. The inspirational narrative behind the design revolves around protecting endangered wildlife, utilizing abstract mechanical styles to recreate supernatural landscapes and vibrant colors and animal imagery to conjure a revival of all living things.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Meland Club is expected to have far-reaching implications for Li Xiang and X+Living. This recognition not only validates their design excellence but also serves as a catalyst for future innovative projects. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new concepts, and setting higher standards within the industry. This achievement is a testament to their dedication, creativity, and commitment to creating spaces that captivate and inspire.
About Li Xiang
Li Xiang, the founder of X+Living Architectural Design, has been at the forefront of art, fashion, and business since establishing her firm in Shanghai in 2011. With a talented team of designers, she has achieved cross-field success by exploring interior design as an architect. Her high-profile designs have become benchmarks in aesthetic and strategic design, garnering international recognition through a series of prestigious awards. Li Xiang's work continues to push the boundaries of interior design, creating spaces that seamlessly blend commercial value with artistic expression.
About X+Living
X+Living, founded by Chinese architect Li Xiang in 2011, is an international architectural design company specializing in multi-field projects, including retail, office, hospitality, parent-child spaces, and malls. With the motto "design creates value," X+Living is committed to delivering high-quality design works from conceptual stages to final completion. The company's innovative approach and attention to detail have earned them a reputation for creating spaces that are both visually striking and functionally optimized.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the pinnacle of innovation and creativity. Awarded to exceptional works that demonstrate remarkable artistic and technical proficiency, this honor highlights the recipients' dedication to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition. Platinum A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their significant contributions to the enhancement of quality of life and the promotion of sustainable development within their respective fields.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The competition is organized annually and is open to entries from all countries, with a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating the submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the interior design field. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote exceptional products and projects that positively impact society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-awards.com
