Iron Mountain Consolidates Global Operations with Comprehensive Routing Solution

Iron Mountain adopts Solera’s RoadNet Anywhere solution to streamline operations amid industry challenges

LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera , the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announces that its RoadNet Anywhere solution is being implemented by Iron Mountain , a global leader in storage and information management services.



Iron Mountain operates in 60 countries across EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and North America. To further enhance its global efficiency, Iron Mountain is leveraging the multifaceted aspects of RoadNet Anywhere by Solera, for its last-mile operations.

RoadNet Anywhere is a single, comprehensive vehicle routing solution, the advanced platform is crucial in unifying Iron Mountain’s logistics, offering unmatched global coverage and streamlined operations.

RoadNet Anywhere is the only solution capable of providing Iron Mountain with a unified last-mile experience on a truly global scale. This single-solution approach enables Iron Mountain to manage deliveries consistently and reliably across all regions, eliminating the need for multiple local providers. This consolidation not only simplifies Iron Mountain’s logistical operations but ensures a seamless and standardised customer experience worldwide.

Robert Tomas, Senior Manager Regional Planning & Logistics at Iron Mountain, said “The partnership with Solera and Roadnet Anywhere has allowed Iron Mountain to provide one last mile routing solution for all of our strategic global transportation teams. Solera has provided us with tools to further enable some markets with better software and the ability to add markets where we did not have any solution in place. We can now give a fully global solution to all of Iron Mountain Transportation.”

Mark Tiana, fleet business development Vice President at Solera, said “As Iron Mountain’s strategic partner, Solera is instrumental in enabling them to unify their business operations on one cohesive platform. The RoadNet Anywhere solution facilitates the integration of their expansive network, driving operational efficiency and significant cost savings. By leveraging our platform, Iron Mountain can now enjoy a more streamlined workflow, with reduced operational friction and enhanced coordination across all regions in their business.”

The advanced capabilities of RoadNet Anywhere further support Iron Mountain’s business model by allowing greater levels of efficiency and scalability. Through optimised route planning, improved resource allocation, and minimised manual intervention, Iron Mountain can achieve faster turnaround times and lower operational costs.

RoadNet Anywhere ensures that routes are optimised, making router days more productive, which means lowering fuel costs and the company’s carbon print. This technological edge empowers Iron Mountain to maintain their leadership in the industry across the globe, while continuing to grow and serve their customer base effectively.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com .

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centres, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe77bbab-87a7-42a0-a8b4-e69e01671637