Nanbu Eye by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng Wins Platinum in A' Architecture Awards

Innovative Gymnasium Design by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng Receives Prestigious A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Nanbu Eye by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the exceptional design and innovation of the Nanbu Eye gymnasium, which showcases a harmonious integration of architecture and nature along the Jialing River in China.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Nanbu Eye holds significant relevance for the architecture industry and its stakeholders. This recognition highlights the importance of designing structures that not only serve their functional purpose but also seamlessly blend with the surrounding environment. By setting a new standard in gymnasium design, Nanbu Eye inspires architects and designers to push the boundaries of creativity while prioritizing sustainability and user experience.
Nanbu Eye stands out as a remarkable architectural achievement through its innovative design concepts of earthscape, integration, and openness. The gymnasium is conceived as a landscape building that merges with the natural surroundings, creating a continuous spatial sequence along the waterfront. The soft silk surface of the building integrates with the landscape, while the jewel structural system supports the vast dome and allows for a distinctive interior facade. The colorful aluminum plates on the exterior pay homage to Nanchong's silk heritage, harmonizing with the changing sky and light.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Nanbu Eye serves as a testament to the skill and vision of Li Yang and Xu Haifeng, as well as their team at Zhouyu. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize the harmonious coexistence of architecture and nature, promoting sustainable and innovative design practices within the industry. The award also motivates the Zhouyu team to continue their pursuit of excellence and push the boundaries of architectural design.
Nanbu Eye was designed by a talented team of architects, including Lead Architects Li Yang and Xu Haifeng, as well as team members Jiang Chenhao, Lin Zhexi, Gao Senhe, Cheng Yu, and Ji Yongyu, who contributed their expertise to bring this remarkable gymnasium to life.
About Li Yang and Xu Haifeng
Li Yang and Xu Haifeng are accomplished architects from China who have made significant contributions to the field of architecture. They are part of Zhouyu, a company with a strong presence in China, focusing on providing comprehensive design services across various segments of the construction industry. Li Yang and Xu Haifeng's innovative approach to architectural design is exemplified in their award-winning project, Nanbu Eye.
About Zhouyu
Zhouyu is a leading architectural design company in China, with headquarters in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, and subsidiaries in multiple cities across the country. The company offers a comprehensive range of services covering the entire industrial chain of the construction industry, including architectural design, planning, landscape design, interior design, cultural and tourism planning, spatial planning, and more. Zhouyu's mission is to create intelligent and interesting buildings that enhance the quality of life, promote design innovation, and provide professional integrated solutions and excellent service experiences for clients.
