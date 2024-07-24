Timor-Leste Participates in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting

Wed. 24 of July of 2024, 15:51h

On July 2024, Timor-Leste Participate in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mr. Bendito dos Santos Freitas accompanied by H.E. Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs and SOM Leader of Timor-Leate Ms. Milena Rangel and delegation will participate in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (57th AMM), Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission (SEANWFZ), ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representatives, ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences (PMC), 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (25th APT FMM), 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (14th EAS FMM), and 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (31st ARF), from 24 - 27 July 2024 in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Timor-Leste will also pay a courtesy call to H.E. Sonexay SIPHANDONE, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR as part of the program.

The Foreign Minister will take the opportunity of the meetings to share on the progress of implementation of the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s Full Membership in ASEAN and to exchange views on regional and international issues and developments.

On the sidelines of the meetings, H.E. Minister Freitas will also have bilateral meetings with several ASEAN external partners to discuss Timor-Leste’s accession process to ASEAN, and to further explore future areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral ties.