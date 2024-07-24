Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,110 in the last 365 days.

Timor-Leste Participates in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting

Wed. 24 of July of 2024, 15:51h
452434742_810325704618814_3126923157596805787_n

On July 2024, Timor-Leste Participate in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mr. Bendito dos Santos Freitas accompanied by H.E. Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs and SOM Leader of Timor-Leate Ms. Milena Rangel and delegation will participate in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (57th AMM), Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission (SEANWFZ), ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representatives, ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences (PMC), 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (25th APT FMM), 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (14th EAS FMM), and 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (31st ARF), from 24 - 27 July 2024 in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Timor-Leste will also pay a courtesy call to H.E. Sonexay SIPHANDONE, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR as part of the program.

The Foreign Minister will take the opportunity of the meetings to share on the progress of implementation of the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s Full Membership in ASEAN and to exchange views on regional and international issues and developments.

On the sidelines of the meetings, H.E. Minister Freitas will also have bilateral meetings with several ASEAN external partners to discuss Timor-Leste’s accession process to ASEAN, and to further explore future areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral ties.

You just read:

Timor-Leste Participates in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more