Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The palm kernel fatty acids market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.17 billion in 2023 to $7.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic downturns, regulatory changes, consumer preferences, market competition, cultural shifts, geopolitical tensions, industry consolidation, infrastructure developments, and financial crises.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The palm kernel fatty acids market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging technologies, demographic shifts, geopolitical events, sustainability initiatives, global economic indicators, healthcare advancements, urbanization trends, and regulatory reforms.

Growth Driver Of The Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Market

The growth in personal care and cosmetics is expected to propel the development of the palm kernel fatty acid market going forward. Personal care and cosmetics encompass a variety of products aimed at maintaining and enhancing personal hygiene, grooming, and physical appearance, including skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. There is a rising adoption of personal care and cosmetics due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for health-conscious, eco-friendly, and sustainable products. Palm kernel fatty acid is used in personal care and cosmetics for its moisturizing properties, as an emulsifying agent, and to improve product texture and stability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the palm kernel fatty acids market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company, Kao Corporation, Golden Agri Resources Ltd.

Major companies operating in the palm kernel fatty acid market are focusing on developing sustainable palm kernel oil alternatives to reduce environmental impact and promote biodiversity conservation while meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Sustainable palm kernel oil alternatives are substitutes for palm kernel oil produced through methods that minimize environmental impact, avoid deforestation, and promote biodiversity.

Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Market Segments:

1) By Grade: Food Grade, Industrial Grade

2) By Application: Food And Beverage Emulsifier, Cosmetics And Personal Care Ingredients, Metal Working Lubricants And Greases, Bio-Based Plastic, Textile Intermediates, Cleaning Products, Other Applications

3) By End Use Industry: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Metallurgy, Textile, Industrial, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the palm kernel fatty acids market in 2023. The regions covered in the palm kernel fatty acids market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Market Definition

Palm kernel fatty acids refer to the fatty acids derived from palm kernel oil, which is extracted from the kernels or seeds of oil palm fruits. These fatty acids are predominantly composed of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids and are widely used in various industries due to their unique chemical properties and versatility.

Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Palm Kernel Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on palm kernel fatty acids market size, palm kernel fatty acids market drivers and trends, palm kernel fatty acids market major players, palm kernel fatty acids competitors' revenues, palm kernel fatty acids market positioning, and palm kernel fatty acids market growth across geographies. The palm kernel fatty acids market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

