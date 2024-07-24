Local General Freight Trucking Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The local general freight trucking market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $131.36 billion in 2023 to $133.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth in emerging markets, growth in building and construction sector and a rise in disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The local general freight trucking market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $144.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing e-commerce sales, rising urbanization and rising demand for raw materials from the manufacturing industries.

Growth Driver Of The Local General Freight Trucking Market

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the forecast period. E-Commerce refers to the purchase and sale of products and services on the Internet. The e-commerce industry relies on trucking to move its items from one location to another, which impacts the trucking industry directly.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the local general freight trucking market include FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Yellow Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., XPO Logistics Inc.

Major companies operating in the local general freight trucking market are focused on developing innovative suites of hardware and software such as Vaux to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vaux is an innovative technology for streamlining the transportation of goods. In local general freight trucking, innovative hardware and software suites enhance efficiency, tracking, and logistics management by providing complete visibility into freight movement within warehouse facilities, on the dock, and over the road.

Segments:

1) By Type: Truckload Transportation, Less-Than-Truckload Transportation, Intermodal Transportation, Dry-Bulk Transportation, Other Types

2) By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the local general freight trucking market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the local general freight trucking market share. The regions covered in the local general freight trucking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Local General Freight Trucking Market Definition

Local general freight trucking refers to modes of transportation that use trucks and vans to deliver a wide variety of commodities in local metropolitan areas, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer to deliver goods for both domestic and commercial purposes and used for short distances.

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on local general freight trucking market size, local general freight trucking market drivers and trends, local general freight trucking market major players, local general freight trucking competitors' revenues, local general freight trucking market positioning, and local general freight trucking market growth across geographies.



