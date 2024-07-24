Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $36.70 billion in 2023 to $39.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing global population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in focus on research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $52.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, advancements in drug delivery technology, and increasing drug development activities.

Growth Driver Of The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market

The increase in demand for generic drugs is expected to propel the growth of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market going forward. Generic drugs are medications that are bioequivalent to brand-name drugs in dosage, strength, safety, performance, quality, and intended use. The rising demand for generic drugs is attributed to patent expirations, cost containment efforts, regulatory incentives, and expanding access to healthcare. Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing significantly aids the production and distribution of generic drugs by leveraging the capabilities of contract manufacturers to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce costs, ensure high-quality production, and bring their products to market more swiftly and effectively.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market include Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Major companies operating in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as continuous manufacturing lines, to sustain their position in the market. A continuous manufacturing line refers to a production facility or system that utilizes continuous manufacturing processes to produce pharmaceuticals or other products.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Granules, Other Product Types

2) By Service: Drug Product Development, Fill Finish Product Manufacturing, API Manufacturing, Packaging And Labelling, Other Applications

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas

4) By End User: Large Size Companies, Medium And Small Size Companies

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market in 2023. The regions covered in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Definition

Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing the production of oral solid dosage forms of pharmaceuticals to third-party manufacturers. This outsourcing strategy allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core activities, such as research, development, and marketing, while leveraging the expertise and capabilities of contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) to efficiently produce high-quality oral solid dosage pharmaceuticals.

