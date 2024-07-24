PEGylated Proteins Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

PEGylated Proteins Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The PEGylated proteins market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PEGylated proteins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved therapeutic efficacy, a growing aging population, demand for long-acting formulations, enhanced drug safety profiles, and expanding applications including targeted drug delivery systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The PEGylated proteins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investment in rare diseases, rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, precision medicine tailoring, increasing competition from biosimilar versions of biologic drugs, and adoption of innovative market access strategies.

Growth Driver Of The PEGylated Proteins Market

The increasing prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases is expected to propel the growth of the PEGylated proteins market going forward. Lifestyle diseases refer to health conditions primarily caused by unhealthy habits and lifestyle choices such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and smoking. Lifestyle diseases are on the rise due to a combination of factors such as less physical activity, unhealthier diets high in processed foods, and increased stress. PEGylated proteins are utilized in treating lifestyle diseases by enhancing the efficacy, duration, and targeted delivery of therapeutic agents for conditions including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the PEGylated proteins market include Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S.

Major companies operating in the PEGylated protein market are developing innovative products, such as PEGylation reagents, to gain a competitive edge in the market. PEGylation reagents refer to chemical compounds that attach polyethylene glycol (PEG) chains to biomolecules, altering their properties for various biomedical applications.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumable And Services, PEGylation Kits And Reagents, Monofunctional Linear PEGs, Bifunctional PEGs, Services, Other Products

2) By Protein Type: Colony Stimulating Factors, Interferons, Erythropoietin, Recombinant Factor VII, Other Protein Types

3) By Application: Cancer Treatment, Hepatitis, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hemophilia, Multiple Sclerosis, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the PEGylated Proteins market in 2023. The regions covered in the PEGylated proteins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

PEGylated Proteins Market Definition

PEGylated proteins are therapeutic proteins covalently attached to polyethylene glycol (PEG) to enhance their pharmacokinetic properties and reduce immunogenicity, thus improving therapeutic efficacy. They are utilized in various medical applications, including drug delivery, diagnostics, and targeted therapy, offering prolonged action and improved patient outcomes.

