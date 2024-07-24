Pet Cloning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Cloning Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.5%

The pet cloning market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.25 billion in 2023 to $3.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet cloning market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.25 billion in 2023 to $3.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in demand for pet preservation, successful cloning of livestock, increasing disposable income, pet humanization trend, and growing pet population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pet cloning market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized pet cloning services, increasing awareness about cloning possibilities, growing interest in genetic preservation, improved cloning success rates, and celebrity endorsements.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Cloning Market

The rising pet ownership rates are expected to propel the growth of the pet cloning market going forward. Pet ownership refers to the responsibility and care taken by individuals or households in providing for the needs, well-being, and companionship of domesticated animals kept primarily for pleasure rather than utility. The rising pet ownership rates are due to factors such as lifestyle changes, the humanization of pets, and higher disposable incomes. Pet cloning offers pet owners the opportunity to preserve the genetic identity of beloved animals, potentially providing comfort and continuity in the companionship experience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pet cloning market include Trans Ova Genetics, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd., PPL Therapeutics, VectorBuilder Inc., Sinogene Pet Cloning, ViaGen LC.

Major companies operating in the pet cloning market are increasing their focus on developing advanced solutions, such as oocyte-based reprogramming, to enhance cloning success rates and expand their market presence. Oocyte-based reprogramming refers to the process of resetting the genetic material of an egg cell (oocyte) to an embryonic state before inserting the DNA of the donor pet, facilitating successful cloning. An innovative service is a novel and creative offering that enhances value, efficiency, or the user experience through unique solutions or advanced technologies.

Segments:

1) By Product Or Type: Deceased Pet Cloning, Alive Pet Cloning

2) By Technique: Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer, Gene Editing, Other Techniques

3) By Application: Dogs, Cats, Horses, Birds, Reptiles, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pet Owners, Research Institutes, Breeding Centers, Zoos, Conservation Programs

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pet cloning market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet cloning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Cloning Market Definition

Pet cloning is a biotechnological process that involves creating a genetically identical copy of a pet animal. This is typically achieved through somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), where the nucleus of a donor cell is transferred into an egg cell that has had its nucleus removed. The resulting embryo is then implanted into a surrogate mother to develop into a cloned pet with identical genetic makeup to the original animal.

Pet Cloning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Cloning Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet cloning market size, pet cloning market drivers and trends, pet cloning market major players, pet cloning competitors' revenues, pet cloning market positioning, and pet cloning market growth across geographies. The pet cloning market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

