African students experiencing live streaming e-commerce in Jinhua, China

JINHUA, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Welcome to my live streaming room! I’d like to show you the appearance of our products. Three, two, one, go.” From June 18th to June 24th, 15 African international students learned the operation of the Chinese live streaming e-commerce under the guidance of their teachers at the live streaming e-commerce base of Jinhua Polytechnic. At the same time, the students at Rwanda Polytechnic in Musanze, which were more than 8,000 kilometers away, also joined the training online. As the participants of the Chinese Language + Live Streaming E-commerce Online Training Camp, they will complete the 7-day live streaming e-commerce skills training courses.

All the trainers have abundant international experience. Some once worked in Rwanda, some have undertaken the bilingual course development, and some have even organized overseas training projects. This training focused on live streaming e-commerce, a popular business model in China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, with the aim of helping Africa to join the booming Chinese live streaming e-commerce and establishing a “bridge” for more cooperation. It is hoped that students could make a breakthrough and enter the world of live streaming e-commerce through a combination of education and entertainment.

- Live streaming base for real-life classes supported by online and offline teaching

There were 75 trainees in this camp, who used the live streaming e-commerce training room built by Jinhua Polytechnic on Musangze campus to participate in the online interaction and follow-up training. Among them, 15 students participated in the offline training. Included in the first batch of the China-Africa (Rwanda) Applied Talent Joint Training Program, they are currently studying e-commerce at Jinhua Polytechnic.

To achieve better training results, the project team chose the teaching location at the e-commerce live streaming base of the Shuangyi Teaching Company. In this way, students could familiarize themselves with the work content of e-commerce anchors in real enterprise scenarios and learn the main skills of live streaming. Taking the course of “Understanding Live Streaming Equipment and Experiencing Live Streaming” as an example, the trainers brought the camera, green screen, lamp holder, stabilizer, fill light, etc. into the classroom, demonstrated their usage, and took the students to visit the company’s live streaming work site. This immersive teaching experience was highly praised by the students. “Our teachers familiarized us with each type of equipment, and I also got hands-on experience. Not only did I know the functions of these devices, but I also remembered their Chinese names, which was very interesting”, said Iradukunda Grace.

Other students agreed with Grace and said that this training method offered a strong sense of experience. They also hoped to learn more live streaming skills. In addition to boosting their own career development, they hoped to help promote products and culture of their hometown through the Chinese live streaming e-commerce channels.

- Live streaming team demonstrated on-site to help students enhance Chinese language skills

The live streaming team of teachers and students were also invited to give more demonstration in the classroom. Some of them came from the teaching company and some came from entrepreneurial teams. Proficient in Chinese and English languages, they offered live streaming in both domestic and cross-border areas.

In courses such as “Anchor Speech Training” and “Anchor Image Management”, certified anchors helped students familiarize themselves with the live streaming process, personal demeanor, and speech skills. After several days of training, some students were able to stand in front of their phones and try to introduce products in Chinese. Trainer Fang Jialin said, “The students cherished the training opportunity, took the courses seriously, actively participated in our interaction, and strove to complete each task in Chinese. Their performance was excellent.”

In courses such as “shooting short videos of products”, trainers responsible for video shooting and editing guided students to use their phones to shoot products, explained shooting angles and techniques, and introduced various apps for video editing. The students also managed to communicate with the trainers in Chinese, practiced shooting and editing skills in class, and submitted quite good works.