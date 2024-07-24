Global Personalized Gifts Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personalized gifts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.18 billion in 2023 to $28.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for unique and customized products, advancements in technology for personalization, growing consumer preference for individualized experiences, and the and the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The personalized gifts market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $40.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to Increased spending capacity, influence of social media trends, rising popularity of personalized gifts, growing use of data analytics for targeted marketing.

Growth Driver Of The Personalized Gifts Market

The rising interest in festive season gifting is expected to propel the growth of the personalized gift market going forward. Festive season gifting involves the exchange of thoughtful presents during holidays or special occasions. The festive season gifting can be attributed to heightened consumer sentiment, increased disposable incomes, and the growing trend towards personalized and meaningful gift exchanges. Personalized gifts are favored during the festive season because they evoke sentimental value and create lasting memories, aligning with the spirit of celebration and goodwill that characterizes holiday gifting traditions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the personalized gifts market include Amazon.com Inc, Hallmark Cards Inc., Pandora A/S, Swarovski AG, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Tiffany and Company,.

Major companies operating in the personalized gifts market are focusing on developing advanced personalized experience solutions, such as AI-based gift recommendation services, to enhance the customer experience and increase sales. Artificial intelligence-based personalized gift recommendations leverage data analysis and machine learning algorithms to suggest unique and thoughtful gifts tailored to an individual's preferences and interests.

Segments:

1) By Type: Personalized Clothing, Chocolate Platters, Personalized Accessories, Personalized Diaries, Desk Accessories, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Women, Unisex, Kids, Men

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the personalized gifts market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the personalized gifts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Personalized Gifts Market Definition

Personalized gifts refer to items that have been customized to include specific details unique to the recipient, such as their name, initials, photo, or a special message. The process involves tailoring standard products to create unique, meaningful presents for various occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and holidays.

Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personalized gifts market size, personalized gifts market drivers and trends, personalized gifts market major players, personalized gifts competitors' revenues, personalized gifts market positioning, and personalized gifts market growth across geographies. The personalized gifts market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

