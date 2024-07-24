Central & South America Deli Meat Market to Reach $1.65 Billion by 2031

Allied Market Research reports robust growth in the deli meat market driven by increased consumer demand for convenient and innovative meat products.

Deli meat, also known as lunch meat, is a precooked or cured meat that is sliced and served cold or hot. Deli meat is made of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal, and bovine.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Central & South America Deli Meat Market by Source, Product Type, & Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.”

📍𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31759

The Central America and South America deli meat market was valued at $921.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,659.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. Deli meat, also known as lunch meat, is a precooked or cured meat that is sliced and served cold or hot. Deli meat is made of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal, and bovine. The deli meats are available in the form of loaves, canned, sliced, or prepackaged vacuum-packed portions and are most often served on sandwiches and in charcuterie trays. These are infused with spices, salt, and flavorings to provide unique flavor and taste. The innovations and technological advancements adopted by manufacturers in Brazil, Panama, Argentina, and Peru have shaped the deli meat industry in a positive manner.

The availability of new flavors in these American markets is attracting the consumers' interest over traditional meat. Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the consumption of deli meat, owing to rise in reliance of customers on processed meat and ready-to-eat meals. The growth of the Central America & South America deli meat market is majorly driven by exponential rise in population, rapid westernization, and increase in disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, encourage the consumption of meat products. Moreover, technological advancements in the processed meat industry play a major role to cater the demand for meat, as it helps to reduce the time for the production of meat without compromising the quality. Thus, the demand for deli meat is catered by the manufacturers as the adequate meat availability is becoming a major growth factor in the market.For instance, JBS SA unveiled its newest beef processing facility on January 2020 in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso as efforts to grow output within the country. The corporation made a $17.1 million investment in the facility, which has a daily capacity of processing 500 animals.

The meat industry is one of the most competitive industries and the market players introduced innovations to gain consumers' attention and increase their sales. The availability of alternative meat affects the growth of the deli meat market. To maintain the sales of the brand and keep the customer interested in the brand, deli meat market players are introducing innovative deli meat products. One of the key factors discouraging consumers from purchasing deli meat and instead opting for fresh meat products is high sodium concentration. The presence of gluten in deli meat, on the other hand, is a source of concern that influences customer purchasing behavior. Gluten causes inflammation and damages the intestinal tract and may lead to celiac disease. As a result, industry participants are responding to customer demand by offering reduced sodium and gluten-free deli meat products. For instance, in 2020, Boar's Head Provisions, Inc. introduced roasted turkey deli meat with low sodium content and completely gluten-free. The introduction of new variants of products is anticipated to propel the growth of the deli meat market.

📍𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐓: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31759

The Central America & South America deli meat market is segmented into source, product type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into beef, pork, chicken, turkey, and others. Depending on product type, it is segregated into dry cured meat and uncured deli meat. By sales channel, it is segregated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online channels, and others.

Region wise, it is analyzed across Central America (Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, & Rest of Central America), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, & Rest of South America). The players operating in Central America and South America deli meat market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their deli meat market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Corporation, JBS S/A, Kraft food group, Maple Leaf Food, Inc., Rey Chavez Distributors Corporation, Saval Foodservice, and Tyson Food, Inc.

📍𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬:

💡Jamón serrano: This air-cured ham, similar to prosciutto, is a staple in Spain and has become popular throughout Central and South America. It's typically sliced thin and served on sandwiches or as part of a charcuterie board.

💡Salchichón: A dry-cured sausage of Spanish origin, salchichón is widely enjoyed in Central and South America. It's similar to pepperoni but has a milder flavor and is often made with pork, paprika, and other spices.

💡Chorizo: This sausage comes in various regional varieties throughout Central and South America. Typically made with pork, paprika, and garlic, chorizo can be mild or spicy, smoked or fresh. It's a common ingredient in soups, stews, and of course, sandwiches.

💡Mortadella: This Italian import is a popular deli meat in Central and South America. Made with ground pork, mortadella is studded with pistachios and has a mild, savory flavor.

💡Presunto: Presunto is a Brazilian dry-cured ham similar to prosciutto. It's a common appetizer or snack, often served with pão de queijo (cheese bread).

💡Pastrami: While pastrami originated from Eastern Europe, it has become a popular deli meat in Argentina, especially in Buenos Aires. It's typically made from beef brisket that's brined, seasoned with peppercorns, coriander, and other spices, then smoked.

💡Fiambre: A Guatemalan specialty, fiambre is a cold cut made from various meats, including salami, chorizo, and head cheese. It's traditionally served during Day of the Dead celebrations.

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝘄 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗱𝗱 𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀, 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗱𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀.

📍𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟑𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/central-and-south-america-deli-meat-market/purchase-options

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/