U.S. and Australia Egg Proteins Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. and Australia egg proteins market size was valued at $8,051.4 million 2021, and is anticipated to reach $12,506.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein are widely consumed across industries such as nutrition, food & beverages, personal care, cosmetics, feed, and textiles. Their versatility and multi functionalities such as texturizing, gelling, binding, foaming, and thickening surge their demand in the U.S and Australia market.

The growth of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market is driven by increase in consumption of food products such as bakery, confectionery, and snacks. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Consumers are shifting their focus toward egg-based protein supplements for healthy diets and increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition owing to surge in awareness about the benefits of nutritional and healthy food products, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the U.S. and Australia egg proteins market. Protein concentration is high in egg white and yolk; different proteins have been identified and linked to specific physiological functions to meet time-sensitive requirements during embryo development. Protein concentration is 12.5 g per 100 g of a whole raw fresh egg, while egg yolk with vitelline membrane and egg white containing 15.9 g protein and 10.90 g protein per 100 g, respectively.

The U.S. and Australia egg protein industry is segmented based on application, type, form, and country. Based on application, the food & beverages segment contributed for the highest share in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. However, the nutrition segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period in the overall U.S. and Australia egg protein market share.

U.S. and Australia egg protein market trends includes surge in awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements among consumers in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the nutrition application segment increases the demand of U.S. and Australia egg protein market.

Based on type, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.0%. Egg yolk protein contains high levels of cholesterol and provides a range of vital nutrients and health benefits to sports athletes, this attribute surges the demand of egg yolk protein in the market which helps in U.S. and Australia egg protein market growth.

Based on form, the solid segment held a significant share in the U.S. and Australia market in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to its easy handling & dosage properties and prolonged shelf life. However, the liquid segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR, owing to increase in inclination of consumer toward the ready-to-drink protein supplements.

Country wise, U.S. led the market for egg proteins. This is attributed to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in major parts of the country. In addition, rise in preference for egg proteins over other protein ingredients in various food & beverage products due to their multi functionalities propels the growth of the U.S. market. However, the market in Australia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to rise in awareness about the functional benefits of egg protein ingredients and surge in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries which increases the U.S. and Australia egg protein market demand.

The key players profiled in this report include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia

