Party Supply Rental Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Party Supply Rental Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The party supply rental market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The party supply rental market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.23 billion in 2023 to $12.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased social events, economic growth, rising disposable income, urbanization, and growing population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The party supply rental market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing advancements in online booking platforms, growing preferences for themed parties, increasing corporate events, and rising demand for premium services.

Growth Driver Of The Party Supply Rental Market

The rising budgets for event expenses are expected to propel the growth of the party supply rental market. Rising budgets for event expenses are driven by the growing demand for immersive experiences, increased competition, and the need to meet higher attendee expectations. The event spending funds are utilized for party supplies to enhance attendee experiences with diverse and engaging decorations and accessories.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the party supply rental market include CORT Party Rental Corporation, Chase Canopy Company Inc., Marquee Event Group LLC, Bright Event Rentals LLC, Quest Events LLC.

Major companies operating in the party supply rental market are focusing on customization and personalization services, such as tent rental, to ensure customer satisfaction with reliable and efficient service. Tent rental services offer various tent sizes, styles, and accessories for diverse events, enabling hosts to create memorable experiences despite weather or location constraints.

Segments:

1) By Type: Tableware And Linens, Decorations And Decor, Furniture And Seating, Tents And Canopies, Audio And Visual Equipment, Party Games And Entertainment, Catering Equipment, Themed Party Supplies, Dinnerware And Glassware, Outdoor Cooking And Grilling Equipment

2) By Events Or Occasions: Weddings, Birthdays, Corporate Events, Seasonal Events, Graduations, Outdoor Events, Baby Showers, Anniversaries, Festivals And Fairs, Other Events Or Occasions

3) By Customer: Individual Consumers, Event Planners, Corporate Clients, Nonprofit Organizations, Government And Municipalities, Caterers And Catering Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the party supply rental market in 2023. The regions covered in the party supply rental market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Party Supply Rental Market Definition

Party supply rental refers to the business of renting out various items and equipment needed for parties, events, celebrations, or gatherings. These rental businesses typically offer a wide range of products and party essentials for a specific duration to use at events and provide convenience to customers.

Party Supply Rental Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Party Supply Rental Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on party supply rental market size, party supply rental market drivers and trends, party supply rental market major players, party supply rental competitors' revenues, party supply rental market positioning, and party supply rental market growth across geographies. The party supply rental market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

