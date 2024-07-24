Diwata Komiks Announces Full San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Lineup

SurrealArts & Diwata Komiks San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Lineup

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is here and while Diwata Komiks won't have a dedicated booth this year, members of the team can be found all throughout the event with panels and booth appearances.

Diwata Komiks Chief Creative and Co-Founder Mark Nazal will be participating in several industry and diversity panels; Co-Founder and Carmina creator Erica Juliet will be part of a “Monstrous Women” panel with New Icons featured creator Lyn Pacificar; and Liam Coballes, whose character “Shifter” will be appearing in a story in our upcoming New Icons Vol. 1 anthology will be on panels and signing at the Prism Comics booth. Additionally, we are excited to announce a new project from Writer and Animation Producer Reinard Palisoc on Sunday at the Geekscape booth, one of several additional events where you can find the team.

Below, find details on the panels where you can find some of your Diwata Komiks favorites.

Still Transgender, Still Here: Trans and Nonbinary Comics Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Thursday July 25, 2024 4:00pm - 5:00pm PDT - Room 9

Prism Comics celebrates the 10th anniversary of this groundbreaking annual panel with a talented and insightful group of trans and nonbinary panelists. How far has trans and nonbinary representation in comics come over the past decade? What are some of the obstacles transgender creators have faced? How can creators best represent trans and nonbinary characters in the future? Tilly Bridges (Begin Transmission, The Color of Always), Alex Combs (Trans History: From Ancient Times to the Present Day, Trans-Affirming Magical Care), Liam Coballes (The Out Side; dubbing producer Yu Yu Hakusho), Nicole Maines (Bad Dream, Supergirl), Sonya Saturday (The Greatest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life, J.K. Rowling and the Ungrateful Fans), and Gaia WXYZ (Professor UC Berkeley; We Belong), join moderator Tara Madison Avery (Stacked Deck Press, We're Still Here) for a lively discussion of these topics and more.

Beyond Good and Evil: Crafting Interesting Characters that Audiences Care About

Friday July 26, 2024 6:00pm - 7:00pm PDT - Room 3

In the landscape of storytelling, the line between hero and villain is often blurred, offering audiences complex characters that challenge conventional morality. Panelists explore the art of creating psychologically rich characters, where discerning between protagonist and antagonist becomes a captivating puzzle. Through analysis and examples, including a spotlight on a character that embodies the human fear of robots, they'll uncover the depths of storytelling in the age of AI. Panelists include Emmy Award-winning VFX supervisor and executive Mark Nazal (Gotham, Westworld), Sony Pictures Animation and Leo Award–winning VFX supervisor Chris Browne (Stargate), Paramount Studios IP law expert Britton Payne, multi-award-winning VFX art director Kino Scialabba (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Sean Patrick O'Reilly CEO of Arcana Studios. Moderated by Lorran Garrison (Little Brainstorm).

Animals On Screen

Friday July 26, 2024 7:45pm - 8:45pm PDT - Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Animal actors versus CGI. The long fascination and sometimes atrocious history of live animals trained for film and video game development. Panelists discuss new technologies and remaining challenges for the Entertainment Industry. Filmmakers and animal rights activists share ways audiences can celebrate the humane treatment of Hollywood’s greatest stars. Panelists include Bobbi Brink (founder, Lions, Tigers & Bears), Mark A.J Nazal Emmy Award-winning visual effects supervisor and executive (Gotham, Westworld, and Lucifer), Emmy Award-winning commercial producer P.J. Haarsma, and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Drew Lewis.

Monstrous Women

Friday July 26, 2024 8:30pm - 9:30pm PDT - Room 10

Discover how female shamans, once revered as healers, were transformed into witches accused of consorting with the devil. Learn about powerful figures like Elizabeth Bathory, whose legend morphed her into one of history's first vampires. Uncover the story of Lilith, Adam's first wife, villainized for demanding equality, and delve into the narrative that blames Eve for humanity's fall from grace. Panelists examine the cultural roots behind these transformations from good to evil and discuss their lasting impact on contemporary horror. Rick Hernandez (marketing executive and pop culture enthusiast), Jessica Maison (Mary Shelley’s School for Monsters), Gini Koch (Alien/Katherine "Kitty" Katt Series), Deborah Daughetee (Dark Shadows, Kolchak, the Nightstalker), Lyn Pacificar (Divina Amala), and Erica Juliet (Diwata Komiks).

Creating Sci-Fi and Fantasy Worlds on an Indie Budget

Saturday July 27, 2024 12:05pm - 1:05pm PDT - Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Learn about what it takes to create rich and compelling sci-fi and fantasy worlds on a shoestring budget from award-winning visual effects professionals turned filmmakers including two-time Leo Award–winning VFX supervisor Chris Browne (Stargate), Emmy Award–winning VFX supervisor and executive Mark Nazal (Gotham), multi-award-winning VFX art director Kino Scialabba (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Sean O'Reilly (CEO of Arcana Studios). Moderated by university video manager and VFX generalist Mark Jabourian (UNCSA) with entertainment publicist Michelle Koshman (AMB Publicity).

AAPI Representation in Comics and Media

Sunday July 28, 2024 3:00pm - 4:00pm PDT - Room 32AB

Kevin Kreider (actor, Bling Empire), Soo Lee (comic artist, DC, Dark Horse, Skybound), Holly Chou (actress, X-Men '97, Jubilee), and Mark Nazal (VFX supervisor and co-founder Diwata Komiks) discuss the progression of Asian representation and where it stands today. Moderated by Justin Otero and co-moderator Adhrucia Apana (film producer), panelists will discuss what inspired them growing up and what they hope to see going forward.

Diwata Komiks creators will also be making booth and signing appearances. You can find more information on those appearances below. Additionally, copies of Carmina will be available at the Hot Tropiks booth (L-10 in Small Press).

Friday, July 26

Prism Comics Booth (#2144) - Liam Coballes (Shifter) will be signing copies of The Out Side trans & nonbinary comic book anthology at 1PM.

Saturday, July 27 @ 2PM; Sunday, July 28 @ 1PM

Geekscape Booth (#1632) - Mark Nazal will be representing Diwata Komiks at the Geekscape booth both days and on Sunday, he will be joined by Reinard Palisoc where they will be announcing a new project from Diwata Komiks for Fall 2024!