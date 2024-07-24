Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyaluminum chloride market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.79 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand from water treatment facilities, expansion of urbanization, shifting consumer preferences towards safer and more effective water treatment chemicals, growth in concern over water pollution, rise in awareness about the environmental benefits, growth in demand from municipal and industrial sectors, and increased preferences towards eco-friendly and efficient coagulants.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polyaluminum chloride market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for clean water, growing urbanization, rising industrialization, expanding paper industry applications, surge in economies, growing industrial wastewater treatment needs, and increasing use in the cosmetic industry.

Growth Driver Of The Polyaluminum Chloride Market

The rise in the pulp and paper industries is expected to propel the growth of the polyaluminum chloride (PAC) market going forward. The pulp and paper industry is the sector dedicated to manufacturing various paper-based products, such as paper and cardboard, by converting raw materials such as wood pulp or recycled paper fibers into finished goods. The pulp and paper industry is expanding due to rising demand for packaging materials, increased literacy rates driving the need for paper products such as books, and the growth of e-commerce necessitating more shipping boxes. PAC is used as a retention aid in the paper manufacturing process and significantly enhances productivity by improving drainage, facilitating faster water removal, and increasing the overall efficiency of paper formation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polyaluminum chloride market include Nalco Water, Brenntag AG, Kemira, Chemtrade Logistics, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, GEO Specialty Chemicals.

Major companies operating in the polyaluminum chloride market are focusing on the expansion of new plants to increase the production capacity of water treatment. The expansion of a new plant refers to the process of improving the capacity or capability of a manufacturing or production facility.

Segments:

1) By Form: Solid, Liquid

2) By Basicity: Low, Medium, High

3) By End-User: Water treatment, Pulp And Paper, Textiles, Oil And Gas, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyaluminum chloride market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the polyaluminum chloride market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyaluminum Chloride Market Definition

Polyaluminum chloride (PAC) is a chemical substance utilized mainly to coagulate and purify water. It is produced through a reaction between aluminum hydroxide and either hydrochloric acid or aluminum chloride. Its primary function is to destabilize suspended particles in water, facilitating their removal during the water treatment process.

Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyaluminum chloride market size, polyaluminum chloride market drivers and trends, polyaluminum chloride market major players, polyaluminum chloride competitors' revenues, polyaluminum chloride market positioning, and polyaluminum chloride market growth across geographies. The polyaluminum chloride market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

