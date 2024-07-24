Quick Commerce Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Quick Commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The quick commerce market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $83.31 billion in 2023 to $104.10 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, changing lifestyles, transportation infrastructure, e-commerce growth, and demographic changes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The quick commerce market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $254.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability concerns, regulatory landscape, consumer expectations, health and safety concerns, and market consolidation.

Growth Driver Of The Quick Commerce Market

The expansion of the e-commerce industry and online shopping is expected to propel the growth of the quick commerce market going forward. The e-commerce industry includes the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet, while online shopping refers to the act of purchasing products or services through websites or mobile applications. The e-commerce industry and online shopping are expanding because of increased internet and mobile device penetration, advancements in technology, improved logistics and delivery services, and the convenience of shopping from home. Quick Commerce offers rapid on-demand delivery of online goods and services to consumers, enhancing convenience and meeting immediate needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the quick commerce market include Delivery Hero SE, DoorDash Inc., Gopuff, Maplebear Inc., Swiggy, Grab Holdings Inc., Getir, Shipt Inc., Postmates Inc., Missfresh Inc.

Major companies operating in the quick commerce market are developing innovative platforms, such as real-time quick commerce advertising solutions, to enhance customer engagement and gain a competitive edge in the market. Real-time quick commerce advertising solutions are self-service platforms enabling FMCG companies to use real-time bidding to promote products on on-demand delivery apps.

Segments:

1) By Product: Food And Groceries, Stationery, Personal Care Items, Medicines, Small Electronics And Accessories, Clothing, Household Products, Others Products

2) By Technology: Application Based Operation, Website Based Operation, Hybrid Operation

3) By Payment Mode: Cash On Delivery, Online

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the quick commerce market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quick commerce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Quick Commerce Market Definition

Quick commerce refers to a segment of the e-commerce industry that focuses on the rapid delivery of goods and services to customers, typically within an hour or even minutes of placing an order. It often involves the use of localized warehouses, advanced logistics, and delivery technologies to ensure speed and efficiency.

Quick Commerce Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Quick Commerce Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on quick commerce market size, quick commerce market drivers and trends, quick commerce market major players, quick commerce competitors' revenues, quick commerce market positioning, and quick commerce market growth across geographies. The quick commerce market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

