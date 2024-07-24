Pediatric Hearing Aid Market to Achieve $3.72 Billion Valuation by 2034, Fueled by a 5.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Compact and Flexible Pediatric Hearing Aids with Aesthetically Appealing Designs Encouraging Children to Wear Them with Ease.

Rockville, MD., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pediatric Hearing Aid Market is calculated to reach a size of US$ 3.72 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 2.21 billion in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR. The development of devices with enhanced comfort, utility, and advanced functionalities is driving up the adoption of pediatric hearing aids.

Due to their increasing compactness and flexible design, pediatric hearing aids are now more aesthetically pleasant and comfortable for users to use. Pediatric hearing aids come with wireless networking capabilities that enable seamless interaction with smartphones and other digital gadgets or applications. They often possess sophisticated signal processing features as well, which improve voice clarity and sound quality.

The impact of hearing loss on young children's speech, language, and cognitive development is driving a growing focus on early childhood development programs that include screening, diagnosis, and intervention for hearing loss. As a result, the pediatric hearing aid market is growing at a steady rate. Pediatric hearing aids are crucial for addressing the educational and communication needs of children with hearing loss to support their overall development and well-being.

Key Takeaways from the Pediatric Hearing Aid Market Study:

The global pediatric hearing aid market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. North America is expected to account for 39.2% of the global market share in 2024.

of the global market share in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 678 million by the end of 2034.

In 2024, the United States is poised to hold 72.7% of the revenue share in the North American region.

Sales of pediatric hearing aids in China are projected to increase at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Use of pediatric hearing aids among toddlers is forecasted to rise at 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

Demand for over-the-ear pediatric hearing aids is forecasted to reach US$ 2.93 billion by 2034.

“Focus on the production of more discrete, smaller pediatric hearing aids that provide wireless connectivity and advanced signal processing capabilities is driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Preference for Over-the-Ear (OTE) Hearing Aids

In the market, over-the-ear (OTE) pediatric hearing aids are gaining popularity due to their remarkable versatility, durability, and convenience of use. OTE hearing aids are especially suitable for children and teens since they can accommodate different levels of hearing loss and are simpler to adjust and maintain.

Features of a majority of these devices such as wireless networking and audio processing are designed to enhance the user experience. Parents and caregivers often choose OTE hearing aids for their children because of their reliability and ease of use. Earmolds, for example, ensure a better fit and more consistent performance over time.

Pediatric Hearing Aid Industry News:

To remain competitive, key players in the pediatric hearing aid market focus heavily on product innovation. Manufacturers continuously strive to introduce new technologies that enhance the features, functionality, and overall user experience of pediatric hearing aids through significant research and development investments.

In September 2023, Zepp Health, a health technology company known for its smart hearing solutions brand Zepp Clarity, launched the next-generation premium hearing aid, Zepp Clarity Pixie. Building on the technology and appealing design of its flagship product, Zepp Clarity One, the Pixie aims to provide patients with mild-to-moderate hearing loss the best possible natural hearing experience. The Pixie is nearly invisible when worn, boasts a long battery life of 17 hours, and easily connects to wireless devices.

In August 2023, Phonak, a world leader in hearing aid technology, announced new advancements for its Lumity platform. These enhancements enable the company to better meet the specific needs of individuals with unaidable hearing loss in one ear, as well as children, teens, and adults with severe to profound hearing loss.

In June 2022, Demant A/S completed the full acquisition of ShengWang, which operates almost 500 hearing aid clinics across China. This acquisition expanded Demant's client base and geographic reach within the hearing aid industry.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pediatric Hearing Aid Market:

Key industry participants in the pediatric hearing aid industry are Cochlear; Starkey; Arphi Electronics; Sebotek Hearing Systems; GN ReSound; William Demant Holding A/S; Sonova; Horentek; WIDEX USA, Inc.; IntriCon Corporation; Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Age Group:

Neonatal (0 to 3 Years)

Toddlers (3 to 5 Years)

Children (5 to 12 Years)

Teenagers (12 to 18 Years)

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Product Type:

Over-the-Ear (OTE)

Custom Hearing Aids

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Type of Hearing Loss:

Conductive Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Mixed Hearing Loss

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End User:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Online Stores

Retail Drug Stores

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pediatric hearing aid market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (over-the-ear aids, custom hearing aids), age group (neonatal, toddlers, children, teenagers), type of hearing loss (conductive hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss, mixed hearing loss), and end user (hospitals, private clinics, online stores, retail drug stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

