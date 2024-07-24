Global Professional Skincare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Professional Skincare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The professional skincare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.48 billion in 2023 to $43.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in dermatology, research in cosmetic chemistry, the rise of the beauty industry, consumer education and awareness, and technological advancements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The professional skincare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $56.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the proliferation of spas, the rising aging population, rising disposable income, growing awareness of skincare, and a shift toward natural and organic products.

Growth Driver Of The Professional Skincare Market

The expansion of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the professional skincare market going forward. E-commerce refers to the online business model facilitating the exchange of goods and services through the Internet. The expansion of e-commerce is driven by convenience, expanding internet access, and shifting consumer preferences toward online shopping. E-commerce provides access to high-quality, specialized skin care products and personalized advice, enhancing consumer convenience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the professional skincare market include L'Oréal S.A., Unilever PLC, ZO Skin Health Inc., BABOR Cosmetics America Corp., Revision Skincare LLC, Obagi Medical Products Inc.

Major companies operating in the professional skincare market are increasing their focus on developing innovative products, such as age-defying moisturizers, to sustain their position in the market. An age-defying moisturizer is a skincare product designed to reduce the visible signs of aging on the skin, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity.

Segments:

1) By Type: Anti-Aging, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection, Anti-Pigmentation

2) By Composition: Organic Or Natural, Conventional

3) By Price Range: Economy, Mid-Range, Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores

5) By Application: Spas, Salons, Retail Stores, Medical Institutions, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the professional skincare market in 2023. The regions covered in the professional skincare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Professional Skincare Market Definition

Professional skincare refers to the specialized care and treatment of the skin provided by trained and licensed professionals such as dermatologists, estheticians, and skincare therapists. This skincare goes beyond basic at-home routines and uses advanced techniques, high-quality products, and personalized treatments to address various skin concerns and conditions. Professional skincare aims to improve the overall health and appearance of the skin through targeted interventions.

Professional Skincare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Professional Skincare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on professional skincare market size, professional skincare market drivers and trends, professional skincare market major players, professional skincare competitors' revenues, professional skincare market positioning, and professional skincare market growth across geographies. The professional skincare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

