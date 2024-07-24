Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Refrigerated Display Cases Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refrigerated display cases market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.4 billion in 2023 to $8.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for fresh and perishable foods, growing awareness of food safety and hygiene standards, the rise in the number of supermarket and hypermarket chains, increased focus on energy efficient refrigeration solutions, growing investments in the retail sector, growing environmental regulations and sustainability, rising disposable incomes, growing demand for ready to eat and prepackaged foods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The refrigerated display cases market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for fresh and frozen foods, increasing investments in cold chain infrastructure, rising awareness about food safety and hygiene, growing consumer demand for transparent display cases.

Growth Driver Of The Refrigerated Display Cases Market

The growing demand for frozen and chilled food products is expected to propel the growth of the refrigerated display cases market going forward. Frozen food products are stored below freezing, while chilled food products are stored at cool temperatures but not frozen, both requiring specific storage conditions to maintain quality and safety. Frozen and chilled food products are in demand due to convenience, improved preservation technology, urbanization, busy lifestyles, and efforts to reduce food waste. Refrigerated display cases are essential for showcasing frozen and chilled food products, which attract customers with their freshness and variety. These products help maintain visually appealing and well-stocked displays, enticing customers to purchase.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the refrigerated display cases market include Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Global, Dover Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, Hillphoenix.

Major companies operating in the refrigerated display cases market are developing plug-in island cabinets to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Plug-in island cabinets are self-contained refrigerated display cases easily plugged into a standard electrical outlet.

Segments:

1) By Type: Plug-In, Semi Plug-In, Remote

2) By Design: Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid

3) By Application: Retail Stores, Restaurants And Hotels, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores

Geographical Insights: EuropeLeading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the refrigerated display cases market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the refrigerated display cases market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Definition

Refrigerated display cases refer to specialized devices designed to hold and exhibit perishable and temperature-sensitive items. These cases are made from sturdy, hygienic, and non-corrosive materials. They are equipped with control systems, lighting, fans, compressors, condensers, and evaporators to maintain a constant temperature and prevent spoilage.

