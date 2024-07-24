Tulfo calls for suspension of PUV modernization program

Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo is set to file a Senate Resolution expressing the sense of the Senate to suspend the PUV Modernization Program because of its failure to make public transportation in the Philippines reliable and safe for everyone.

After the July 23 Senate hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services which he chairs, Tulfo said: "Sa pakikipagusap ko sa iba't-ibang miyembro ng transport groups, lumitaw na ang PUV modernization program ay hindi pinag-isipan, hindi pinag-aralan, hindi pinagplanuhan at minadali."

"Ang resulta, marami ang mga maliliit nating kababayan ang nadedehado, partikular na ang mga tsuper ng jeepney," he added.

Tulfo also noticed that the program is hounded with corruption, which was seconded by Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino and Senator JV Ejercito.

It can be noted that Senate President Francis Escudero was the first to suggest the suspension of the PUV Modernization Program after seeing the problems surrounding it.

Meanwhile, jeepney operators and drivers expressed elation for the good turnout of the Senate hearing.

PUV modernization program ipasususpinde ni Sen. Tulfo!

July 23, 2024 - Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Public Services, sinabi ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo na agad siyang magsusumite ng Senate Resolution expressing the sense of the Senate para tuluyang masuspinde ang PUV Modernization Program dahil nakita niyang tadtad ito ng kapalpakan.

Sa pakikipagusap niya sa iba't ibang miymebro ng transport groups, lumitaw na "ang PUV modernization program ay hindi pinagisipan, hindi pinagaralan hindi pinagplanuhan at minadali."

"Ang resulta, marami ang mga maliliit nating kababayan ang nadedehado, partikular na ang mga tsuper ng jeepney," dagdag niya.

Nakita rin ni Sen. Idol na nababalot ito ng korapsyon. Sinegundahan naman ito nila Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino at Senator JV Ejercito.

Una na kasing nagmungkahi si Senate President Francis Escudero tungkol sa pagsuspinde sa PUV Modernization Program dahil maging siya ay nakitaan ito ng samut-saring problema.

Laking tuwa naman ng mga jeepney operators and drivers sa naging magandang resulta ng Senate hearing.