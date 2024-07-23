H.R. 619, NAPA Reauthorization Act

H.R. 619 would reauthorize the National Alzheimer’s Project Act through December 31, 2035. The bill also would expand the membership of the project’s advisory council, which reports to the Congress each year on the national plan to address Alzheimer’s disease, and it would add new reporting requirements.

In 2024, $492,000 was allocated for the project, primarily for salaries, travel, and other administrative expenses. On that basis and accounting for increased council membership and anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $3 million over the 2024-2029 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.