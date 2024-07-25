Partners in Education: The Scribe's Institute Inc. Joins CREC for Back to School Block Party
Join The Scribe's Institute Inc. and CREC for a FREE backpack giveaway with school supplies, volunteer opportunities, and more!HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scribe's Institute Inc. Joins Forces with CREC to Host Back-to-School Block Party
The Scribe's Institute Inc. is thrilled to partner with the Capitol Region Council (CREC) in hosting the annual Back to School Block Party, a community event aimed at supporting local students as they head back to school.
On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, from 3-6 PM, CREC will be hosting the Back to School Block Party at 111 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford, CT. The event will feature a FREE backpack giveaway with school supplies for the first 1,200 children in attendance.
"We are honored to partner with CREC in this effort to support our community's students," said Dr. Aaron Lewis, Executive Director of The Scribe's Institute Inc. "Our mission is to provide resources and support to those who need it most, and this event embodies that spirit."
Attendees can participate in various ways, including volunteering their time to help stuff backpacks or volunteering on the day of the event. Individuals and organizations can also partner with CREC by sponsoring the event, hosting a donation drive, or sponsoring backpacks.
For additional information or to RSVP, please contact Aura Alvarado at aalvarado@crec.org or 860.490.9676.
About The Scribe's Institute Inc.
The Scribe’s Institute Inc. is a pioneering 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to revolutionizing education for children, educators, administrators, and the community at large. We stand at the forefront of bridging the opportunity gap with a focus on STEM learning—especially in medical sciences, engineering, robotics, and technology. Our programs ignite a passion for these disciplines from an early age, targeting students in grades 2nd to 5th to ensure they are not only literate but proficient in the languages of the future: science and technology.
About CREC
Connecting People and Resources for Quality Education
Since 1966, the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC), working with and for its member districts, has developed a wide array of cost-effective and high-quality programs and services to meet the educational needs of children and adults in Greater Hartford.
Aura Alvarado
CREC
+1 860.490.9676
