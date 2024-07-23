Four LSE academics elected

Lea Ypi, Ricardo Reis, Nava Ashraf and Katy Gardner (left to right, top to bottom)

Four LSE academics have become Fellows of the British Academy, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to humanities and social science.

Professor Nava Ashraf, Professor Katy Gardner, Professor Ricardo Reis and Professor Lea Ypi are among 86 distinguished Fellows who have been elected to the Academy.

Founded in 1902, the British Academy is the UK’s national academy for the humanities and social sciences. It is a Fellowship of over 1700 of the leading minds in these subjects from the UK and overseas, as well as being a funding body for research and a forum for debate and engagement.

Welcoming the new Fellows, President of the British Academy and Strategic Director of Innovation at LSE Professor Julia Black said: “We are delighted to welcome this year’s cohort of Fellows, and I offer my warmest congratulations to each and every one. Since the Academy was created in 1902, our Fellows have been the lifeblood of the organisation, representing the very best of our disciplines – and we would not have the impact we have without their expertise, time and energy. I very much look forward to working closely with our new Fellows; the breadth and depth of their expertise adds so much to the Academy.”

Professor Nava Ashraf, Professor of Economics and Research Director at the Marshall Institute, works on a combination of psychology and economics, using both lab and field experiments to test insights from behavioural economics in the context of global development in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Professor Katy Gardner, Professor of Anthropology, focuses on issues of globalisation, migration and economic change in Bangladesh and its transnational communities in the U.K. Katy is also interested in the relationship between anthropology and development. Combined with her long-term research in Bangladesh, Katy has conducted fieldwork amongst Bangladeshi communities in the U.K.

Professor Ricardo Reis, A W Phillips Professor of Economics, has expertise in macroeconomics; monetary economics; financial economics; international macroeconomics; and time-series econometrics.

Professor Lea Ypi, Professor in Political Theory, focuses on normative political theory; enlightenment political thought; Marxism and critical theory; and nationalism in the intellectual history of the Balkans.

To find out more about this year’s British Academy Fellows, please visit The British Academy welcomes 86 new Fellows in 2024 | The British Academy.