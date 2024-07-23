Unjustified Death Toll of America’s Wild Horses Increases

Nevada Wild Horses, photo courtesy of Scott Beckstead Ground temp on a sunny day can run 10-40 degrees higher than air temp Nevada Wild Horse, photo courtesy of Heather Hellyer

Persistent cruelty noted at deadly roundups. Concerned advocates call for an immediate stop to roundups and an investigation of the Bureau of Land Management

This district, Winnemucca, logs the highest death rates in the country consistently. If Winnemucca personnel are in charge of a roundup in another district, the death rates rise.” — Laura Leigh, Wild horse Education, Founder and President