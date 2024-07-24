Sneaker Gala To Raise Funds For Houston Community and Local Teens
Bridge The Gaps, announces our first annual Sneaker Giveback, Kickback: a fundraising charity event benefiting teen programs and the Houston community.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge The Gaps Annual Sneaker Giveback, Kickback is an in-person event designated to help raise funds for Bridge The Gaps programs. The goal of the event is to reconnect our active teens and education while helping to raise funds for the Houston community.
“We wanted to create a fundraising event that would be fun for the community but also still ties in with the culture of the students and families that we service”, mentions Omar Durham, Founder & CEO of Bridge The Gaps. “Sneakers have been a long-time part of many cultures and over the years have become a sense of unity and familiarity for several of our students. We loved the idea of merging corporate participation with the sneaker culture for what will be a unique fundraising event”, Durham concludes.
Bridge The Gaps welcomes sneakers of all styles and types. “We’re looking forward to seeing what types of sneakers come out of hiding for this event, but we also don’t want to discourage anyone who is not into the sneaker culture from joining us”, Durham adds.
“This event is meant to be all-inclusive and simply provide a change in how we fundraise. We want to welcome all sneaker styles and types but also welcome those who prefer a Cowboy boot or a high heel as well”, Durham hints.
Some additional reasons why guests should consider attending:
- Ticket sales benefiting Houston youth and teen programs
- Open wine and beer bar
- Light bites will be provided
- An evening of giving back while we kick back, wear your best
- Special guest appearances - to be announced
If sneakers are your passion but you are not able to join Bridge The Gaps, please consider sharing information for the event, inviting your network, and making a donation by clicking our donation link. The Giveback Kickback also offers sponsorship opportunities, with additional details available for table and event sponsors.
The Annual Sneaker Giveback, Kickback will take place on October 17th, starting at 7:00 pm at the Whitehall Hotel in Houston, Texas.
For more information on Bridge The Gaps’ Sneaker Giveback, Kickback, please contact us.
About Bridge The Gaps:
Bridge The Gaps is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Houston, TX. The Mission of Bridge The Gaps is to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps. Our vision is to reconnect students with education and teach them to be successful at home, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after high school. We believe all students should have access to the resources they need for mental, social, and physical wellness required to live healthy lives.
Omar Durham
Bridge The Gaps
+1 281-960-7437
