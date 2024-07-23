Submit Release
Carper Statement on President Biden’s Intent to Nominate Matthew Marzano to Nuclear Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s announcement that he intends to nominate Matthew Marzano to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

“I am pleased to see President Biden nominate Matt Marzano to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. I have seen first-hand how Matt applies his background as a nuclear engineer every day in his work on nuclear energy policy. He is a dedicated public servant who knows how to work across the aisle and deeply understands the mission of the NRC. If confirmed, Matt will also help ensure the successful implementation of the ADVANCE Act. I look forward to moving his nomination through the Senate expeditiously.”

Matthew Marzano currently serves as an Idaho National Laboratory Detailee on the EPW Committee. He has worked in the nuclear industry for a decade and holds both Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Florida.

