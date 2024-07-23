Scorum Powers Aviatrix’s Exclusive Web3 Debut on Cosmos

Aviatrix launches its web3 version on Cosmos, bridging the gap between web2 and web3 gaming with Scorum's dynamic blockchain.

Limassol, Cyprus, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix, the multi-award-winning online crash game played by over 100,000 players daily, is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the Cosmos ecosystem with its web3 version. This exciting transition marks a significant milestone not only for Aviatrix but also for the Cosmos community, which welcomes one of the most popular iGaming titles into the blockchain fold.







Revolutionizing On-Chain Gaming with Aviatrix

Aviatrix's transition to web3 is not just a step forward for the game but a leap for the entire blockchain gaming industry. As one of the first casino games to be introduced on Cosmos, Aviatrix is setting new standards and opening new horizons for the ecosystem’s growth.

“Never before has a title with such a proven track record in iGaming been brought to web3, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Vladislav Artemyev, CEO and co-founder of Aviatrix and Scorum. “More than 100,000 online casino players enjoy Aviatrix every day. With this launch, we will be bridging the gap between web2 and web3 gaming via shared liquidity, promotions, and more. This has never been done before and marks a significant opportunity to write a new chapter in the story of on-chain gaming.”

Scorum's Evolution and Vision

Scorum’s journey began as a Graphene-based blockchain, but this year, it has transformed into a dynamic Layer-1 blockchain powered by Cosmos. This transition positions Scorum at the forefront of web3 gaming innovation, starting with the highly anticipated launch of Aviatrix on Cosmos.

Scorum has a rich history of delivering robust, on-chain entertainment solutions. With its newfound capabilities within the Cosmos ecosystem, Scorum is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that games like Aviatrix not only meet but exceed the expectations of modern gamers.

Innovative Features and Shared Liquidity

Aviatrix’s transition to web3 introduces a groundbreaking feature: shared liquidity between its web2 and web3 versions.This innovative approach allows players from both realms to enjoy a seamless, integrated gaming experience, fostering a vibrant and interconnected player community.

Furthermore, Aviatrix will utilize Scorum Coin (SCR) for gameplay and staking within the new ecosystem. SCR, which has been in circulation since a successful token sale in 2018, will play a central role in the Aviatrix gaming experience, enhancing both player engagement and in-game economics.

NFT Marketplace and Customizable Planes

In addition to these revolutionary features, Scorum plans to launch a dedicated marketplace for trading NFTs of the customizable planes that are a hallmark of Aviatrix. To date, players have created over 1.5 million of these unique digital assets, reflecting the game's immense popularity and the creativity of its community.

The NFT marketplace will offer players unprecedented opportunities to trade, sell, and acquire new planes, adding an exciting new dimension to the Aviatrix experience. This marketplace will further bridge the gap between traditional gaming and the evolving world of blockchain-based assets.

A Proven Success in iGaming

Aviatrix has rapidly ascended the ranks in the online casino sector over the past 18 months, earning a reputation as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing games globally. The game has garnered numerous prestigious awards, underscoring its popularity and the quality of the gaming experience it offers.

The web3 version of Aviatrix is expected to build on this success, offering even more opportunities for engagement, competition, and community building within the Cosmos ecosystem.

A Vision for the Future

The launch of Aviatrix on Cosmos is not just about bringing a successful game to a new platform. It represents a vision for the future of gaming, where web2 and web3 can coexist and complement each other, providing unparalleled experiences for players.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain gaming,” Artemyev added. “The web3 debut of Aviatrix on Cosmos is just the beginning. We have a robust roadmap that includes new features, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and a vibrant community ecosystem that will continue to grow and evolve.”

Join the Aviatrix Community

As Aviatrix embarks on this exciting new journey within the Cosmos ecosystem, the team invites players, enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders to join them in exploring the future of web3 gaming. For more information about Aviatrix and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit https://www.aviatrix.xyz/, follow the game on Twitter https://x.com/aviatrix_game, and join the community on Telegram https://t.me/aviatrix_game.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is a dynamic and engaging online crash game that has captivated the hearts of over 100,000 players worldwide. Known for its innovative gameplay and customizable features, Aviatrix offers a unique and thrilling gaming experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

About Scorum

Scorum is a forward-thinking blockchain platform dedicated to advancing on-chain entertainment. Originally launched in 2018, Scorum has continuously evolved to meet the demands of modern gaming, culminating in its recent transition to a Layer-1 blockchain powered by Cosmos. With a strong focus on scalability, interoperability, and innovation, Scorum is set to lead the next generation of web3 gaming.

