Timberland Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $5.92 Million

  • Quarterly EPS of $0.74
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.25%
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin improves to 3.53%
  • Net Loans Increased by 11% Year-Over-Year
  • Deposits Increased by 5% Year-Over-Year
  • Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter and $6.31 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Timberland’s net income decreased 12% to $17.93 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share, compared to $20.48 million, or $2.47 per diluted common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

“We are pleased with our third quarter fiscal year 2024 operating results, which were highlighted by increased earnings, net interest margin improvement, and continued loan portfolio growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income and EPS increased by 4% and 6%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to an improvement in our net interest margin and higher non-interest income. While third quarter earnings increased compared to the prior quarter, they were lower compared to the year ago quarter, which was near the highest point of our margin in this interest rate cycle before deposit cost increases began compressing margins.”

As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings and strong capital position, its Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.24 per share, payable on August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024. This represents the 47th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.

“The loan portfolio continues to grow nicely, with solid quarterly and year-over-year growth,” Brydon continued. “Net loans receivable grew by $38 million, or 3%, during the quarter, with increases primarily in the commercial real estate, 1-4 family and multi-family portfolios. We continue to remain optimistic regarding the overall strength of our loan portfolio and the opportunities for loan growth in our markets. Credit quality metrics are still holding up relatively well, with $36,000 in net charge-offs for the quarter and non-performing assets at 22 basis points of total assets, at the end of the third quarter.”

“A highlight of the quarter was the five basis point improvement in the net interest margin to 3.53% for the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter, as the yield improvements on interest-earning assets outpaced the increase in cost of funds,” said Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Total deposits decreased $10 million during the quarter as deposit competition remained strong.”

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023, or March 31, 2024):

Earnings Highlights:

  • Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 6% to $0.74 for the current quarter from $0.70 for the preceding quarter and decreased 4% from $0.77 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 decreased 11% to $2.21 from $2.47 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023;
  • Net income increased 4% to $5.92 million for the current quarter from $5.71 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 6% from $6.31 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income decreased 12% to $17.93 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $20.48 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 9.95% and 1.25%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.53% from 3.48% for the preceding quarter and compressed from 3.94% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 58.97% compared to 60.22% for the preceding quarter and 56.01% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets decreased slightly (less than 1%) from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;
  • Net loans receivable increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 11% year-over-year;
  • Total deposits decreased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year; 70,000 shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter for $1.77 million;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.22% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2024 and 0.09% at June 30, 2023;
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $30.33 and $28.36, respectively, at June 30, 2024; and
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at June 30, 2024 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $665 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 3% to $18.77 million from $18.25 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 4% from $19.51 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans, investment securities and overnight funds and an increase in non-interest income. These increases to operating revenue were partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Operating revenue decreased by 7%, to $55.82 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 from $59.74 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, primarily due to an increase in funding costs, which outpaced the increase in interest income.

Net interest income increased $346,000, or 2%, to $15.98 million for the current quarter from $15.64 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $653,000, or 4%, from $16.63 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.33% from 5.16% in for the preceding quarter and a $15.42 million increase in average total interest-earning assets. Partially offsetting the increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets, was in increase in the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities to 2.64% from 2.50% for the preceding quarter. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.53% from 3.48% for the preceding quarter and compressed from 3.94% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $124,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $9,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $90,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $87,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $22,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 decreased $3.91 million, or 8%, to $47.62 million from $51.53 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, primarily due to funding cost increases, which outpaced the increase in interest income. Timberland’s NIM compressed to 3.53% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 from 3.99% for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

A $264,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $166,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $610,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $12,000 recapture of credit losses on investments securities and an $8,000 recapture of credit losses for unfunded commitments were recorded for the current quarter.

Non-interest income increased $176,000, or 7%, to $2.79 million for the current quarter from $2.62 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $84,000, or 3%, from $2.88 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees, gain on sale of loans, service charges on deposits, and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income decreased slightly (less than 1%) to $8.20 million from $8.22 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $78,000, or 1%, to $11.07 million from $10.99 million for the preceding quarter and increased $142,000, or 1%, from $10.93 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in deposit operations, advertising, technology and communications, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 58.97% compared to 60.22% for the preceding quarter and 56.01% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 1% to $32.68 million from $32.41 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was 58.55% compared to 54.24% for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $65,000, or 4%, to $1.54 million from $1.47 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 20.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to 20.4% for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets decreased $6.61 million, or less than 1%, during the quarter to $1.90 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.91 billion at March 31, 2024 and increased $92.92 million, or 5%, from $1.81 billion one year ago. The decrease in assets during the current quarter was primarily due to a $23.01 million net decrease in investment securities and CDs held for investment and a $21.44 million decrease in total cash and cash equivalents, which was partially offset by a $37.90 million increase in net loans receivable. Total deposits decreased by $10.01 million during the quarter and total shareholders’ equity increased by $2.54 million.

Liquidity

Timberland has maintained a strong liquidity position (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) while continuing to grow the loan portfolio. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 14.7% of total liabilities at June 30, 2024, compared to 15.2% at March 31, 2024, and 12.1% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $665 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at June 30, 2024. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at June 30, 2024. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $37.90 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.40 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.36 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $20.49 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $12.18 million increase in one- to four-family loans, a $10.68 million increase in multi-family loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by a $9.69 million increase in undisbursed portion of construction and land development loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

 
Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
 
  June 30, 2024
   March 31, 2024
   June 30, 2023
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Mortgage loans:                                  
One- to four-family (a) $288,611     19 %   $276,433     19 %   $229,274     17 %
Multi-family 177,950     12     167,275     12     111,777     8  
Commercial 597,865     40     577,373     40     557,015     40  
Construction - custom and owner/builder 128,222     9     122,988     8     136,595     10  
Construction - speculative one-to four-family 11,441     1     16,407     1     12,522     1  
Construction - commercial 32,130     2     32,318     2     42,657     3  
Construction - multi-family 35,631     2     36,795     3     73,859     5  
Construction - land development 19,104     1     16,051     1     15,968     1  
Land 32,384     2     31,821     2     25,908     2  
Total mortgage loans 1,323,338     88     1,277,461     88     1,205,575     87  
                                   
Consumer loans:                                  
Home equity and second mortgage 43,679     3     42,357     3     40,008     3  
Other 3,121     --     2,925     --     2,469     --  
Total consumer loans 46,800     3     45,282     3     42,477     3  
                                   
Commercial loans:                                  
Commercial business loans 136,213     9     135,505     9     137,114     10  
SBA PPP loans 314     --     367     --     519     --  
Total commercial loans 136,527     9     135,872     9     137,633     10  
Total loans 1,506,665     100 %   1,458,615     100 %   1,385,685     100 %
Less:                                  
Undisbursed portion of construction loans inprocess (87,196 )         (77,502 )         (104,774 )      
Deferred loan origination fees (5,404 )         (5,179 )         (4,957 )      
Allowance for credit losses (17,046 )         (16,818 )         (15,307 )      
Total loans receivable, net $1,397,019           $1,359,116           $1,260,647        
                                   

_______________________

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,795, $1,311, and $0 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
   

The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of June 30, 2024:

 
CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
 
Collateral Type   Balance   Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio		   Average
Balance Per
Loan		   Non-
Accrual
Industrial warehouse   $ 126,605     21 %   8 %   $ 1,241     $ 195  
Medical/dental offices     81,099     14     5       1,287       --  
Office buildings     69,314     12     5       797       --  
Other retail buildings     50,365     8     3       536       --  
Mini-storage     38,908     6     3       1,441       --  
Hotel/motel     31,450     5     2       2,859       --  
Restaurants     27,294     5     2       557       161  
Gas stations/conv. stores     25,406     4     2       1,059       --  
Nursing homes     18,548     3     1       2,319       --  
Churches     14,375     2     1       799       --  
Shopping centers     10,788     2     1       1,798       --  
Mobile home parks     9,942     2     1       473       --  
Additional CRE     93,771     16     6       705       954  
Total CRE   $ 597,865     100 %   40 %   $ 930     $ 1,310  
                                     

Timberland originated $74.32 million in loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $39.37 million for the preceding quarter and $93.72 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $3.05 million were sold compared to $2.28 million for the preceding quarter and $3.41 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities

Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $23.01 million, or 8%, to $262.60 million at June 30, 2024, from $285.61 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) totaling $30.00 million and, to a lesser extent, scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $10.01 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.63 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024. The quarter’s decrease consisted of a $17.78 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposit balances, an $11.83 million decrease in NOW checking account balances and a $3.16 million decrease in savings account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $15.17 million increase in money market account balances and a $7.60 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances.

                                   
Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)
           
  June 30, 2024
   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Amount
   Percent   Amount
   Percent   Amount
   Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand $407,125     25 %   $424,906     26 %   $452,729     29 %
NOW checking 324,795     20     336,621     20     397,761     26  
Savings 207,921     13     211,085     13     241,651     16  
Money market 327,162     20     311,994     19     209,276     13  
Certificates of deposit under $250 195,022     12     190,762     12     148,142     10  
Certificates of deposit $250 and over 117,788     7     118,698     7     64,849     4  
Certificates of deposit – brokered 48,731     3     44,488     3     38,322     2  
Total deposits $1,628,544     100 %   $1,638,554     100 %   $1,552,730     100 %
                                   

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 4.34%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $2.54 million, or 1%, to $241.23 million at June 30, 2024, from $238.70 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $5.92 million for the quarter and a $200,000 reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss category for fair value adjustments on available for sale investment securities. These increases to shareholders’ equity were partially offset by the payment of $1.92 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 70,000 shares of common stock for $1.77 million (an average price of $25.24 per share). Timberland had 192,025 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at June 30, 2024.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.22%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.04%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 11.97%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 12.69% at June 30, 2024. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $176.79 million at June 30, 2024, with a net unrealized loss of $10.00 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.33%, compared to 12.69%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.22% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2024 and 0.09% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $36,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $3,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $1,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, a provision for credit losses on loans of $264,000 was made, which was partially offset by recaptures of credit losses of $12,000 on investment securities and $8,000 on unfunded commitments. The ACL for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.21% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2024 and 1.20% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $33,000 or 1%, to $4.23 million at June 30, 2024, from $4.20 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $515,000, or 14%, to $4.12 million at June 30, 2024 from $3.61 million at March 31, 2024. The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to a $450,000 increase in home equity and second mortgage loans, a $161,000 increase in commercial real estate loans, and a $149,000 increase in commercial business loans on non-accrual status. These increases were partially offset by a $245,000 decrease in one- to four-family loans on non-accrual status.

 
Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
 
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family $ 135     2   $ 380     3   $ 373     2
Commercial   1,310     4     1,149     3     686     2
Construction – custom and owner/builder   152     1     152     1     --     --
Land   --     --     --     --     54     1
Total mortgage loans   1,597     7     1,681     7     1,113     5
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second mortgage   615     3     165     1     184     2
Total consumer loans   615     3     165     1     184     2
                       
Commercial business loans   1,908     8     1,759     6     289     4
Total loans $ 4,120     18   $ 3,605     14   $ 1,586     11
                                   

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

   
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30   March 31,   June 30,
  2024   2024   2023
Interest and dividend income          
Loans receivable $ 19,537     $ 18,909     $ 16,215  
Investment securities   2,335       2,246       2,384  
Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments   94       82       70  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   2,173       1,919       1,220  
Total interest and dividend income   24,139       23,156       19,889  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   7,938       7,301       3,123  
Borrowings   220       220       132  
Total interest expense   8,158       7,521       3,255  
Net interest income   15,981       15,635       16,634  
Provision for credit losses – loans   264       166       610  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses – investment securities   (12 )     3       --  
Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments   (8 )     (88 )     --  
Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses   15,737       15,554       16,024  
           
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposits   1,014       988       970  
ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees   1,297       1,212       1,335  
Gain on sales of loans, net   68       41       80  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings   158       156       157  
Gain on sale of investment securities, net   --       --       95  
Recoveries on investment securities, net   2       2       2  
Other   252       216       236  
Total non-interest income, net   2,791       2,615       2,875  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   5,928       6,024       5,860  
Premises and equipment   1,011       1,081       1,010  
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net   (3 )     --       (32 )
Advertising   211       159       179  
ATM and debit card processing   580       601       491  
Postage and courier   130       145       128  
State and local taxes   335       325       297  
Professional fees   335       319       577  
FDIC insurance expense   208       206       191  
Loan administration and foreclosure   156       134       126  
Technology and communications   1,086       1,040       944  
Deposit operations   450       324       430  
Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)   56       57       68  
Other, net   586       576       658  
Total non-interest expense, net   11,069       10,991       10,927  
           
Income before income taxes   7,459       7,178       7,972  
Provision for income taxes   1,535       1,470       1,666  
Net income $ 5,924     $ 5,708     $ 6,306  
           
Net income per common share:          
Basic $ 0.74     $ 0.71     $ 0.77  
Diluted   0.74       0.70       0.77  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic   8,004,552       8,081,924       8,156,831  
Diluted   8,039,345       8,121,109       8,213,975  
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,       June 30,
  2024       2023
Interest and dividend income          
Loans receivable $ 56,841         $ 45,622  
Investment securities   6,892           7,058  
Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments   266           185  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   5,791           5,524  
Total interest and dividend income   69,790           58,389  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   21,383           6,729  
Borrowings   787           132  
Total interest expense   22,170           6,861  
Net interest income   47,620           51,528  
Provision for credit losses – loans   810           1,610  
Recapture of credit losses – investment securities   (20 )         --  
Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments   (130 )         --  
Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses   46,960           49,918  
           
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposits   3,024           2,810  
ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees   3,773           3,861  
Gain on sales of loans, net   188           147  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings   470           470  
Gain on sale of securities, net   --           95  
Recoveries on investment securities, net   9           7  
Other   740           826  
Total non-interest income, net   8,204           8,216  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,863           17,806  
Premises and equipment   3,065           2,935  
Gain on sales of premises and equipment, net   (3 )         (32 )
Advertising   556           551  
OREO and other repossessed assets, net   1           1  
ATM and debit card processing   1,796           1,463  
Postage and courier   401           397  
State and local taxes   979           894  
Professional fees   908           1,479  
FDIC insurance expense   624           517  
Loan administration and foreclosure   395           385  
Technology and telecommunications   3,101           2,612  
Deposit operations   1,094           1,022  
Amortization of CDI   169           203  
Other, net   1,735           2,173  
Total non-interest expense, net   32,684           32,406  
           
Income before income taxes   22,480           25,728  
Provision for income taxes   4,552           5,252  
Net income $ 17,928         $ 20,476  
Net income per common share:          
Basic $ 2.22         $ 2.50  
Diluted   2.21           2.47  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic   8,067,068           8,203,255  
Diluted   8,109,043           8,279,079  
                   


TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		                     
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2024   2024   2023
Assets          
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 25,566     $ 22,310     $ 28,308  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   133,347       158,039       101,645  
Total cash and cash equivalents   158,913       180,349       129,953  
           
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost   10,458       11,204       16,931  
Investment securities:          
Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)   176,787       211,818       275,053  
Available for sale, at fair value   74,515       61,746       43,842  
Investments in equity securities, at fair value   836       839       837  
FHLB stock   2,037       2,037       2,802  
Other investments, at cost   3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale   1,795       1,311       --  
           
Loans receivable   1,414,065       1,375,934       1,275,954  
Less: ACL – loans   (17,046 )     (16,818 )     (15,307 )
Net loans receivable   1,397,019       1,359,116       1,260,647  
           
Premises and equipment, net   21,558       21,718       21,574  
BOLI   23,436       23,278       23,276  
Accrued interest receivable   7,045       7,108       5,451  
Goodwill   15,131       15,131       15,131  
CDI   508       564       745  
Loan servicing rights, net   1,526       1,717       2,321  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,550       1,624       1,845  
Other assets   4,515       4,674       4,305  
Total assets $ 1,900,629     $ 1,907,234     $ 1,807,713  
           
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity          
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 407,125     $ 424,906     $ 452,729  
Deposits: Interest-bearing   1,221,419       1,213,648       1,100,001  
Total deposits   1,628,544       1,638,554       1,552,730  
           
Operating lease liabilities   1,649       1,723       1,939  
FHLB borrowings   20,000       20,000       15,000  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses   9,213       8,278       8,781  
Total liabilities   1,659,406       1,668,555       1,578,450  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;          
7,953,421 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2024
8,023,121 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2024
8,094,174 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2023		   30,681       32,338       35,401  
Retained earnings   211,087       207,086       194,606  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (545 )     (745 )     (744 )
Total shareholders’ equity   241,223       238,679       229,263  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,900,629     $ 1,907,234     $ 1,807,713  
                       


  Three Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2023
Return on average assets (a)   1.25 %     1.22 %     1.42 %
Return on average equity (a)   9.95 %     9.67 %     11.07 %
Net interest margin (a)   3.53 %     3.48 %     3.94 %
Efficiency ratio   58.97 %     60.22 %     56.01 %
           
  Nine Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: June 30,
2024		       June 30,
2023
Return on average assets (a)   1.27 %         1.51 %
Return on average equity (a)   10.10 %         12.17 %
Net interest margin (a)   3.53 %         3.99 %
Efficiency ratio   58.55 %         54.24 %
           
   
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2023
Non-accrual loans $ 4,120     $ 3,605     $ 1,586  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing   --       --       --  
Non-performing investment securities   72       79       87  
OREO and other repossessed assets   --       --       --  
Total non-performing assets (b) $ 4,192     $ 3,684     $ 1,673  
           
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)   0.22 %     0.19 %     0.09 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $ 36     $ 3     $ 1  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans,   414 %     467 %     965 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)   1.21 %     1.22 %     1.20 %
           
           
CAPITAL RATIOS:          
Tier 1 leverage capital   12.04 %     12.01 %     12.27 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   17.97 %     18.08 %     18.11 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   17.97 %     18.08 %     18.11 %
Total risk-based capital   19.22 %     19.33 %     19.36 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   11.97 %     11.79 %     11.91 %
           
BOOK VALUES:          
Book value per common share $ 30.33     $ 29.75     $ 28.32  
Tangible book value per common share (d)   28.36       27.79       26.36  
                       

_______________________
(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).

                                   
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,391,582     5.65 %   $ 1,365,417     5.57 %   $ 1,254,044     5.17 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 268,954     3.63     298,003     3.14     331,385     2.96  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 161,421     5.41     143,121     5.39     101,798     4.79  
Total interest-earning assets 1,821,957     5.33     1,806,541     5.16     1,687,227     4.72  
Other assets 82,008           81,337           84,255        
Total assets $ 1,903,965           $ 1,887,878           $ 1,771,482        
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                  
NOW checking accounts $ 329,344     1.29 %   $ 367,924     1.61 %   $ 387,426     1.02 %
Money market accounts 326,023     3.56     270,623     3.14     205,023     0.84  
Savings accounts 208,488     0.27     214,233     0.23     255,463     0.19  
Certificates of deposit accounts 311,545     4.21     295,202     4.16     201,374     2.93  
Brokered CDs 45,442     5.32     40,402     5.40     9,576     5.11  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,220,842     2.62     1,188,384     2.47     1,058,862     1.18  
Borrowings 20,001     4.42     20,001     4.42     12,255     4.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,240,843     2.64     1,208,385     2.50     1,071,117     1.22  
                                   
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 413,494           431,826           462,315        
Other liabilities 10,245           10,182           10,199        
Shareholders’ equity 239,383           237,485           227,851        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,903,965           $ 1,887,878           $ 1,771,482        
                                   
Interest rate spread       2.69 %         2.66 %         3.50 %
Net interest margin (2)       3.53 %         3.48 %         3.94 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.83 %         149.50 %         157.52 %      
                                   

_______________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets
        

                       
  For the Nine Months Ended
  June 30, 2024
   June 30, 2023
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,363,213     5.57 %   $ 1,206,294     5.04 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 294,789     3.24     333,659     2.89  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 143,537     5.39     182,312     4.04  
Total interest-earning assets 1,801,539     5.17     1,722,265     4.52  
Other assets 81,650           84,167        
Total assets $ 1,883,189           $ 1,806,432        
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
NOW checking accounts $ 358,052     1.48 %   $ 413,372     0.75 %
Money market accounts 273,683     3.09     221,131     0.67  
Savings accounts 214,275     0.24     270,076     0.15  
Certificates of deposit accounts 291,707     4.12     169,001     2.27  
Brokered CDs 42,856     5.37     3,192     5.15  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,180,573     2.42     1,076,772     0.84  
Borrowings 22,457     4.68     4,087     4.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,203,030     2.46     1,080,859     0.85  
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 431,849           491,404        
Other liabilities 11,273           9,896        
Shareholders’ equity 237,037           224,273        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,883,189           $ 1,806,432        
                       
Interest rate spread       2.71 %         3.67 %
Net interest margin (2)       3.53 %         3.99 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 149.75 %         159.34 %      
                       

_______________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

 
($ in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
           
Shareholders’ equity $ 241,223     $ 238,679     $ 229,263  
Less goodwill and CDI   (15,639 )     (15,695 )     (15,876 )
Tangible common equity $ 225,584     $ 222,984     $ 213,387  
           
Total assets $ 1,900,629     $ 1,907,234     $ 1,807,713  
Less goodwill and CDI   (15,639 )     (15,695 )     (15,876 )
Tangible assets $ 1,884,990     $ 1,891,539     $ 1,791,837  
                       

Contact:
Dean J. Brydon, CEO
Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO
Marci A. Basich, CFO
(360) 533-4747
www.timberlandbank.com


