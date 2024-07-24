Celebrate the “Art of I Do” at Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa, now totally Reimagined
Book a bespoke wedding ceremony at Tideline and couples can receive a complimentary suite stay on their one-year anniversaryPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa, fresh off a $20 million renovation, is the perfect backdrop to exchange wedding vows at this dramatic beachfront Palm Beach resort. Whether one chooses to dip their toes in the sand for barefoot luxury or to have an outdoor ceremony overlooking the beach or a formal ballroom wedding, Tideline is an extraordinary destination wedding location. And, every room and suite in the resort is just steps away from the idyllic private beach.
Guests will also receive a complimentary return stay in a suite for two nights, on their first one-year anniversary, all taxes and resort fees included. Stay is based upon availability, and must be booked within a two-week window of their anniversary date, and food and beverage and incidentals are not included. Offer is valid for new weddings, booked by December 15, 2024, with a minimum spend of $25,000.
Romance abounds at Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa. The resort's recent renovation presents a relaxed take on the modern and comfortable design. The concept was to present their guests a place that feels like home. The resort offers the very best wines and spirits to opulent Italian Fili d‘Oro bed linens to the ultimate rain shower experience in every room. And guests can relax at The Spa at Tideline, a two-time winner of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best spas in the United States. The 6,000 square foot spa retreat is designed for the optimum relaxation spa experience and includes two couples’ suites.
The wedding team at Tideline provides one-stop shopping, and are available to coordinate all custom details of the bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, ceremony, and post-wedding brunch. Executive Chef Gary Mawu has designed a variety of wedding packages for the brides-to-be, however each wedding at Tideline is unique. The three wedding packages start at $135-$195 per person, plus tax and service charge, venue rental and beverage service, and the Chef offers an assortment of additional options.
Some of these include raw bars, sushi bars, charcuterie boards and Mediterranean displays. Tideline can accommodate plated weddings of up to 130 persons in the grand ballroom. The resort staff is also familiar with Indian weddings and celebrations. The wedding team is skilled in the art of planning weddings, and will discover and help produce the dream wedding that each guest imagines.
“We consider it an honor to be chosen as the destination resort for our guests’ special day, and we look forward to delivering the perfect wedding experience, that is unique to Tideline,” said owner/developer Jeff Greene. “Our beachfront location is the bespoke backdrop for our personalized curated experiences,” added Greene.
For wedding packages and information, visit www.tidelineresort.com
For wedding bookings, contact Cassandra.Waldron@TLPBHospitality.com
