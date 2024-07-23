1983 BLACK JULY: PUT 2,500 YEAR-OLD BUDDHISM ON THE DOCKET IN DISGRACE - PAVE THE WAY FOR EELAM TAMIL EMPOWERMENT - TGTE
International Commission of Jurists characterized Sri Lanka's 1983 racial pogrom against the Tamils, now known as Black July, as an act of genocide.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1983, Sri Lanka subjected Tamils in the island to a government-sponsored racial pogrom that brutally killed more than 3,000 Tamils, internally displaced 200,000 Tamils, and destroyed millions of Tamil properties and the Eelam Tamil economic base. Both former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the International Commission of Jurists rightly characterized Sri Lanka's 1983 racial pogrom against the Tamils, now known as Black July, as an act of genocide.
Black July exposed the oppressive and genocidal face of the powers at the head of the Sinhala Buddhist majority state and the systematic and perpetual persecution of the Eelam Tamil Nation in the island of Sri Lanka.
Forty-one years have passed since Black July and yet there has been no apology, accountability, or reparations. There has not even been an official report accounting for the number of Tamil victims and Tamil properties destroyed. A recent United Nations Human Rights Committee decision in a case pertaining to the torture of a former LTTE member notes that impunity is entrenched in Sri Lanka. Impunity is in Sri Lanka's DNA.
The 1983 genocide was the beginning of decades of Eelam Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka fleeing for their lives. Today, the Western Eelam Tamil Diaspora constitutes one-third of Eelam Tamils. Despite this persecution and displacement, the Western Eelam Tamil Diaspora, especially the second and third generations, have succeeded in the education, business, and political spheres.
In the UK and Canada, for example, Eelam Tamils have been and continue to be members of parliament. In many other countries, Eelam Tamils have become legal councilors. Credit should be given to the pluralism and diversity practiced in the countries where the Eelam Tamil Diaspora have found refuge. Today, the Western Eelam Tamil Diaspora ranks second in empowerment only to the Jewish Diaspora and is in a better economic position than our Eelam Tamil brothers and sisters back home.
With success and power comes responsibilities. The Eelam Tamil Diaspora is obliged to contribute to the liberation of the Eelam Tamil Nation in the form of an independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam. Thus, establishing a Global Eelam Tamil Economic Power Center is the call of the hour.
Tamils' Destiny is in Tamils' Hands.
The Thirst of Tamils is Tamil Eelam.
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Prime Minister
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
