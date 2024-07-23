Submit Release
First Western Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

  • Book value per common share increased 0.1% from $25.52 in Q1 2024 to $25.55 in Q2 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.2% from $22.21 in Q1 2024 to $22.27 in Q2 2024
  • Net interest margin stabilized during the quarter, with a slight increase of 1 basis point from 2.34% in Q1 2024 to 2.35% in Q2 2024
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $1.1 million in Q2 2024, compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 in Q2 2024, compared to $0.26 in Q1 2024
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.44% in Q2 2024, compared to 13.15% in Q1 2024

DENVER, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to prioritize prudent risk management and a conservative approach to new loan production, which resulted in our balance sheet remaining relatively flat in the quarter. We also continued to execute well on our strategic priorities including maintaining disciplined expense control, adding new deposit relationships, and generating strong contributions of non-interest income from our wealth management and mortgage banking businesses, which combined with our prudent balance sheet management resulted in a further increase in our tangible book value per share. Our performance grew stronger as we moved through the quarter with increases in both loans and deposits in June and an increase in our net interest margin.

“We are benefiting from the strength of the franchise we have built to upgrade our banking talent throughout our markets as we fill open positions. These new additions, along with strong execution across our entire organization on our business development initiatives, are positively impacting our pipelines in all areas of our business including loans, deposits, mortgage banking, and investment management. Based on the positive trends we are currently seeing, we expect to generate a higher level of profitability in the second half of the year, while also continuing to make investments in talent and technology that will further enhance our ability to generate profitable growth in the future,” said Mr. Wylie.

  For the Three Months Ended
 		 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023  
Earnings Summary                        
Net interest income $ 15,778     $ 16,070     $ 18,435    
Provision for credit losses   2,334       72       1,843    
Total non-interest income   6,972       7,277       3,962    
Total non-interest expense   19,001       19,696       18,519    
Income before income taxes   1,415       3,579       2,035    
Income tax expense   339       1,064       529    
Net income available to common shareholders   1,076       2,515       1,506    
Basic earnings per common share   0.11       0.26       0.16    
Diluted earnings per common share   0.11       0.26       0.16    
                         
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.15 %     0.35 %     0.21 %  
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   1.73       4.10       2.49    
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   2.00       4.71       2.86    
Net interest margin   2.35       2.34       2.73    
Efficiency ratio(1)   82.13       83.44       74.48    
                         
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
   

Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2024

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross revenue(1) was $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Provision for credit losses. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, total income before non-interest expense decreased 0.7% from $20.6 million. Gross revenue decreased 6.9% from $24.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by a decrease in Net interest income as a result of higher Interest expense due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income and Net mortgage gains.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.8 million, a decrease of 1.9% from $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease quarter over quarter was primarily driven by a decline in interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 14.1% from $18.4 million. The decrease compared to the prior year was due to higher Interest expense driven primarily by higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased 1 basis point to 2.35% from 2.34% reported in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher loan yields offset partially by continued pricing pressure on interest-bearing deposits and an unfavorable mix shift in the deposit portfolio.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 5.67% in the second quarter of 2024 from 5.58% in the first quarter of 2024 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 4.19% in the second quarter of 2024 from 4.13% in the first quarter of 2024.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 2.73%, primarily due to pricing pressure on interest-bearing deposits and an unfavorable mix shift in the deposit portfolio, offset partially by higher loan yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.0 million compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by higher loan prepayment penalties impacting Bank fees during the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher Net gain on mortgage loans due to higher origination volume.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income increased 76.0% from $4.0 million. Increases were driven primarily by an increase in net gain on mortgage loans, a decrease in net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option and a decrease in other non-interest loss which included an asset impairment write down in second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million compared to $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by a decrease in legal fees and fraud losses.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, non-interest expense increased 2.6% from $18.5 million, driven primarily by technology enhancements and an increase in occupancy costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 82.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 83.4% in the first quarter of 2024 and 74.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to Income tax expense of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to the decrease in Income before income taxes.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 0.8% from $2.48 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decline was due to a net decrease in the construction, cash, securities and other, and commercial and industrial portfolios offset partially by net growth in the commercial real estate portfolio. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, total loans held for investment decreased 1.6% year over year compared to $2.50 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.53 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by seasonal tax payments, operating account fluctuations and clients using liquidity for strategic investments. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, total deposits increased from $2.38 billion as of June 30, 2023, driven primarily by interest-bearing deposits due to new and expanded deposit relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $122.0 million from $69.5 million as of March 31, 2024. The change when compared to March 31, 2024 was driven by an increase in FHLB borrowing due to the deposit runoff that occurred in the quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, borrowings decreased $121.1 million from $312.6 million as of June 30, 2023. The change in FHLB borrowings from June 30, 2023 is driven by an increase in deposits, decrease in loans, and a decrease in excess liquidity that had been carried on the balance sheet as a result of the banking crisis in early 2023.

Subordinated notes were $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $52.4 million as of March 31, 2024. Subordinated notes increased $0.3 million from $52.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) decreased during the second quarter to $7.01 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $7.14 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in AUM during the quarter was driven by asset withdrawals in custody accounts that have minimal impact on Trust and Investment Management fees. Total AUM increased by $0.51 million compared to June 30, 2023 from $6.50 billion, which was primarily attributable to improving market conditions year-over-year resulting in an increase in the value of AUM.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $46.0 million, or 1.57% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the foreclosure on two properties used as collateral for one participated loan balance, which increased OREO by a greater amount than the resulting decrease in non-performing loans. As of June 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $10.3 million, or 0.34% of total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2023, the increase in non-performing assets was due to the net addition of $36.9 million in loans added throughout 2023, due primarily to the addition of one large loan relationship.

During the second quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a provision expense of $2.3 million, compared to a provision expense of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2024 compared to first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by increased provision on individually analyzed loans.

Capital

As of June 30, 2024, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

  June 30,
2024
 		 
Consolidated Capital      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.92 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets 9.92    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.44    
Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.91    
       
Bank Capital      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.22 %  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.22    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.35    
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.95    
       

Book value per common share increased 0.1% from $25.52 as of March 31, 2024 to $25.55 as of June 30, 2024. Book value per common share increased 0.7% from $25.38 as of June 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.2% from $22.21 as of March 31, 2024, to $22.27 as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share increased 1.1% from $22.03 as of June 30, 2023.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9009534197b84a16957a4d26aa92a1fe.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2024 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” and “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2024 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
 		 
   
  Three Months Ended
 		 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 35,275     $ 35,139     $ 33,583    
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   168       209       351    
Investment securities   651       603       627    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,855       2,352       1,666    
Dividends, restricted stock   105       95       145    
Total interest and dividend income   38,054       38,398       36,372    
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   20,848       20,622       15,864    
Other borrowed funds   1,428       1,706       2,073    
Total interest expense   22,276       22,328       17,937    
Net interest income   15,778       16,070       18,435    
Less: provision for credit losses   2,334       72       1,843    
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses   13,444       15,998       16,592    
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Trust and investment management fees   4,875       4,930       4,602    
Net gain on mortgage loans   1,820       1,264       774    
Net gain on loans held for sale         117          
Bank fees   327       891       591    
Risk management and insurance fees   109       49       103    
Income on company-owned life insurance   106       105       91    
Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (315 )     (302 )     (1,124 )  
Unrealized loss recognized on equity securities   (2 )     (6 )     (11 )  
Other   52       229       (1,064 )  
Total non-interest income   6,972       7,277       3,962    
Total income before non-interest expense   20,416       23,275       20,554    
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   11,097       11,267       11,148    
Occupancy and equipment   2,080       1,976       1,939    
Professional services   1,826       2,411       1,858    
Technology and information systems   1,042       1,010       831    
Data processing   1,101       948       1,052    
Marketing   243       194       379    
Amortization of other intangible assets   56       57       62    
Other   1,556       1,833       1,250    
Total non-interest expense   19,001       19,696       18,519    
Income before income taxes   1,415       3,579       2,035    
Income tax expense   339       1,064       529    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,076     $ 2,515     $ 1,506    
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic $ 0.11     $ 0.26     $ 0.16    
Diluted   0.11       0.26       0.16    
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 		 
   
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                        
Cash and due from banks $ 6,374     $ 8,136     $ 6,285    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   239,425       249,753       291,283    
Total cash and cash equivalents   245,799       257,889       297,568    
                         
Held-to-maturity securities (fair value of $71,067, $64,908 and $69,551,
respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71		   78,927       72,303       77,469    
Correspondent bank stock, at cost   10,804       4,461       13,518    
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   26,856       10,470       19,746    
Loans (includes $10,190, $11,922, and $20,807 measured at fair value,
respectively)		   2,456,063       2,475,524       2,495,582    
Allowance for credit losses   (27,319 )     (24,630 )     (22,044 )  
Loans, net   2,428,744       2,450,894       2,473,538    
Premises and equipment, net   24,657       24,869       25,473    
Accrued interest receivable   11,339       11,919       11,135    
Accounts receivable   5,118       4,980       5,116    
Other receivables   4,875       5,254       3,331    
Other real estate owned, net   11,421                
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   31,741       31,797       31,977    
Deferred tax assets, net   6,123       5,695       7,202    
Company-owned life insurance   16,741       16,635       16,333    
Other assets   34,410       35,051       23,240    
Total assets $ 2,937,555     $ 2,932,217     $ 3,005,646    
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits:                        
Noninterest-bearing $ 396,702     $ 434,236     $ 514,241    
Interest-bearing   2,014,190       2,097,734       1,861,153    
Total deposits   2,410,892       2,531,970       2,375,394    
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings   191,505       69,484       312,600    
Subordinated notes   52,451       52,397       52,223    
Accrued interest payable   2,243       2,415       1,788    
Other liabilities   33,589       30,423       21,399    
Total liabilities   2,690,680       2,686,689       2,763,404    
                         
Shareholders’ Equity                        
Total shareholders’ equity   246,875       245,528       242,242    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,937,555     $ 2,932,217     $ 3,005,646    
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) 		 
   
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023  
Loan Portfolio                        
Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 143,720     $ 151,178     $ 150,679    
Consumer and Other   15,645       18,556       21,866    
Construction and Development   309,146       333,284       313,227    
1-4 Family Residential   904,569       910,129       878,670    
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   609,790       562,862       561,880    
Owner Occupied CRE   189,353       194,338       218,651    
Commercial and Industrial   277,973       297,573       338,679    
Total   2,450,196       2,467,920       2,483,652    
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   10,494       12,276       18,274    
Total loans held for investment   2,460,690       2,480,196       2,501,926    
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted
discounts), net(2) 		  (4,627 )     (4,672 )     (6,344 )  
Loans (includes $10,190, $11,922, and $20,807 measured at fair value,
respectively)		 $ 2,456,063     $ 2,475,524     $ 2,495,582    
Mortgage loans held for sale   26,856       10,470       19,746    
                         
Deposit Portfolio                        
Money market deposit accounts $ 1,342,753     $ 1,503,598     $ 1,297,732    
Time deposits   519,597       442,834       376,147    
Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts   135,759       132,415       168,537    
Savings accounts   16,081       18,887       18,737    
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,014,190       2,097,734       1,861,153    
Noninterest-bearing accounts   396,702       434,236       514,241    
Total deposits $ 2,410,892     $ 2,531,970     $ 2,375,394    
                         
(1) Includes PPP loans of $3.1 million as of June 30, 2024, $3.8 million as of March 31, 2024, and $5.6 million as of June 30, 2023.  
(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.  
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) 		 
   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023  
Average Balance Sheets                        
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 141,600     $ 177,523     $ 135,757    
Investment securities   75,461       74,666       80,106    
Correspondent bank stock   4,801       4,451       8,844    
Loans   2,443,937       2,490,300       2,451,762    
Mortgage loans held for sale   20,254       6,752       15,841    
Loans held at fair value   11,314       13,134       19,825    
Total interest-earning assets   2,697,367       2,766,826       2,712,135    
Allowance for credit losses   (24,267 )     (23,974 )     (20,077 )  
Noninterest-earning assets   143,514       124,144       124,561    
Total assets $ 2,816,614     $ 2,866,996     $ 2,816,619    
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,001,691     $ 2,008,246     $ 1,847,788    
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   67,196       92,195       123,578    
Subordinated notes   52,414       52,360       52,186    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,121,301       2,152,801       2,023,552    
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   412,741       446,457       527,562    
Other liabilities   34,051       22,250       23,850    
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   446,792       468,707       551,412    
Total shareholders’ equity   248,521       245,488       241,655    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,816,614     $ 2,866,996     $ 2,816,619    
                         
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)                        
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   5.27 %     5.33 %     4.92 %  
Investment securities   3.47       3.25       3.14    
Correspondent bank stock   8.80       8.58       6.58    
Loans   5.75       5.66       5.46    
Loan held at fair value   5.97       6.40       7.10    
Mortgage loans held for sale   6.83       6.79       5.82    
Total interest-earning assets   5.67       5.58       5.38    
Interest-bearing deposits   4.19       4.13       3.44    
Total deposits   3.47       3.38       2.68    
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   4.14       4.23       4.42    
Subordinated notes   5.66       5.66       5.47    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4.22       4.17       3.56    
Net interest margin   2.35       2.34       2.73    
Net interest rate spread   1.45       1.41       1.82    
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) 		 
   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023  
Asset Quality                        
Non-performing loans $ 37,909     $ 46,044     $ 10,273    
Non-performing assets   49,330       46,044       10,273    
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   (9 )           8    
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.54 %     1.86 %     0.41 %  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.68       1.57       0.34    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   72.06       53.49       214.58    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.11       1.00       0.89    
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1)   1.12       1.00       0.89    
Net charge-offs to average loans   *             *    
                         
Assets Under Management $ 7,011,796     $ 7,141,453     $ 6,503,964    
                         
Market Data                        
Book value per share at period end   25.55       25.52       25.38    
Tangible book value per common share(1)   22.27       22.21       22.03    
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic   9,647,345       9,621,309       9,532,397    
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted   9,750,667       9,710,764       9,686,401    
Shares outstanding at period end   9,660,549       9,621,309       9,545,071    
                         
Consolidated Capital                        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.92 %     9.77 %     9.26 %  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   9.92       9.77       9.26    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.44       13.15       12.41    
Tier 1 capital to average assets   7.91       7.73       7.80    
                         
Bank Capital                        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.22       11.00       10.34    
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   11.22       11.00       10.34    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.35       12.02       11.23    
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.95       8.70       8.70    
                         
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
* Value results in an immaterial amount.  
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) 		 
   
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures    
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
 		 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023  
Tangible Common                        
Total shareholders' equity $ 246,875     $ 245,528     $ 242,242    
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net   31,741       31,797       31,977    
Tangible common equity $ 215,134     $ 213,731     $ 210,265    
                         
Common shares outstanding, end of period   9,660,549       9,621,309       9,545,071    
Tangible common book value per share $ 22.27     $ 22.21     $ 22.03    
Net income available to common shareholders   1,076       2,515       1,506    
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)   2.00 %     4.71 %     2.86 %  
                         
Efficiency                        
Non-interest expense $ 19,001     $ 19,696     $ 18,519    
Less: amortization   56       57       62    
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,945     $ 19,639     $ 18,457    
                         
Total income before non-interest expense $ 20,416     $ 23,275     $ 20,554    
Less: unrealized (loss)/gain recognized on equity securities   (2 )     (6 )     (11 )  
Less: net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (315 )     (302 )     (1,124 )  
Less: impairment of contingent consideration assets               (1,249 )  
Less: net gain on loans held for sale at fair value         117          
Plus: provision for credit losses   2,334       72       1,843    
Gross revenue $ 23,067     $ 23,538     $ 24,781    
Efficiency ratio   82.13 %     83.44 %     74.48 %  
                         
Allowance for Credit Loss to Adjusted Loans                        
Total loans held for investment   2,460,690       2,480,196       2,501,926    
Less: PPP loans   3,129       3,779       5,558    
Less: loans accounted for under fair value   10,494       12,276       18,274    
Adjusted loans $ 2,447,067     $ 2,464,141     $ 2,478,094    
                         
Allowance for credit losses $ 27,319     $ 24,630     $ 22,044    
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans   1.12 %     1.00 %     0.89 %  

